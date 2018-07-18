It’s bound to be a busy end of summer for Newark (N.J.) St. Benedict’s Prep 2019 four-star shooting guard Lester Quinones, who turned some heads last week at the Under Armour Challenge in Atlanta and picked up offers from Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and Maryland.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing adds the Terps, Mountaineers, and Yellow Jackets to an already impressive offer list that includes UConn, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, UMass, Michigan, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia.

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon extended the Terps offer to Quinones after watching him play for his Under Armour AAU team New Heights in Atlanta July 12. Quinones averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists during the Under Armour Challenge event.