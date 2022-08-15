Four-star G Ty-Laur Johnson previews Ole Miss, Pitt visits

One of the breakout stars of the summer circuit, point guard Ty-Laur Johnson gets end to end as well as any point guard in the 2023 class. His quickness and ability to score at all three levels has earned him plenty of high-major scholarship offers, which he’s beginning to sort through.

Johnson scheduled a pair of official visits for the fall, and will tour the campuses of both Ole Miss and Pittsburgh before making a decision. Johnson recently spoke to Rivals.com about his upcoming travel schedule and other schools that may enter the fray in the weeks to come.

ON HIS UPCOMING PITT VISIT

“That’s going to be my first one and I’m excited to get there. I’ve known Coach [Tim] O’Toole for a long time now and he’s a really cool guy. His son plays for my [grassroots] team.”

ON WHAT HE’S HOPING TO SEE

“I just want to see the campus and all that. Just the usual stuff.”

ON WHAT HE EXPECTS TO SEE AT OLE MISS

“My visit is going to be for the homecoming game, so I expect the stadium to be crazy. I like football. I’ve always liked football, so that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

ON HEAD COACH KERMIT DAVIS

“I haven't really known him that long, but he's a really cool guy and a good coach. He really wants me to come play for him”

ON OTHER POSSIBLE VISITS

“Maybe Memphis, but we’ll see. They haven't really told me anything yet.”

ON HIS STYLE OF PLAY

“I think I play like Kyrie Irving and some parts of [Chris Paul]. I like getting into the lane and making things happen – getting into the lane and passing.”