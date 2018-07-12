Four NY Teams @ NIKE Peach Jam
One of the biggest tournaments in high school basketball will have heavy New York flavor this year as the state sends 4 teams to Peach Jam, considered one of the most prestigious events in grassroots basketball.
The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League features 4 programs originating from New York — PSA Cardinals, NY Renaissance, Albany City Rocks and NY Lightning — and they all qualified for the event, which will jumpstart the July live periods as top college coaches spend a handful of days in North Augusta, S.C.
Here’s the skinny on each team’s week of pool play, including a Friday matchup between 2 in-state foes:
NY Rens
Regular Season Record: 8-8
Key Player(s): Jalen Lecque, Kofi Cockburn
X-Factor: Ethan Morton
Schedule: Wed. 6:30 p.m. Woodz Elite + Thursday 9 a.m. CP3 & 7:30 p.m. Pro Skills + Friday City Rocks 7:30 p.m.
Albany City Rocks
Regular Season Record: 10-6
Key Players: Isaiah Stewart, Joe Girard
X-Factors: Symir Torrence, Andre Jackson
Schedule: Wed. 8 p.m. Expressions Elite + Thursday Noon Pro Skills & 9 p.m. Woodz Elite + Friday Rens 7:30 p.m.
PSA Cardinals
Regular Season Record: 8-8
Key Players: Cole Anthony, Ishmael Massoud
X-Factors: Joe Toussaint, Maxwell Lorca-Lloyd
Schedule: Wed. 5 p.m. Houston Hoops + Thurs. 9 a.m. Mokan Elite & 7:30 p.m. Team United + Friday 9 a.m. Seattle Rotary
NY Lightning
Regular Season Record: 10-6
Key Player: Posh Alexander
X Factors: Jordan Dingle, Alejandro Vasquez
Schedule: Wed. 8 p.m. Meanstreets + Thurs. Noon Team WhyNot & 9 p.m. Brad Beal Elite + Friday Noon Athletes of Tomorrow.
