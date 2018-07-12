One of the biggest tournaments in high school basketball will have heavy New York flavor this year as the state sends 4 teams to Peach Jam, considered one of the most prestigious events in grassroots basketball.

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League features 4 programs originating from New York — PSA Cardinals, NY Renaissance, Albany City Rocks and NY Lightning — and they all qualified for the event, which will jumpstart the July live periods as top college coaches spend a handful of days in North Augusta, S.C.

Here’s the skinny on each team’s week of pool play, including a Friday matchup between 2 in-state foes: