Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 08:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four NY Teams @ NIKE Peach Jam

Fkymdyszcjz0pa4u6w9r
Marley Paul
Staff Writer

One of the biggest tournaments in high school basketball will have heavy New York flavor this year as the state sends 4 teams to Peach Jam, considered one of the most prestigious events in grassroots basketball.

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League features 4 programs originating from New York — PSA Cardinals, NY Renaissance, Albany City Rocks and NY Lightning — and they all qualified for the event, which will jumpstart the July live periods as top college coaches spend a handful of days in North Augusta, S.C.

Here’s the skinny on each team’s week of pool play, including a Friday matchup between 2 in-state foes:

NY Rens

Khcb4l8b37yhwkflq63o
Kofi Cockburn
Nike/Jon Lopez @NikeEYB

Regular Season Record: 8-8

Key Player(s): Jalen Lecque, Kofi Cockburn

X-Factor: Ethan Morton

Schedule: Wed. 6:30 p.m. Woodz Elite + Thursday 9 a.m. CP3 & 7:30 p.m. Pro Skills + Friday City Rocks 7:30 p.m.

Albany City Rocks

Dabm0g4njmfp5xahqqfu
Joe Girard
Jon Lopez/Nike

Regular Season Record: 10-6

Key Players: Isaiah Stewart, Joe Girard

X-Factors: Symir Torrence, Andre Jackson

Schedule: Wed. 8 p.m. Expressions Elite + Thursday Noon Pro Skills & 9 p.m. Woodz Elite + Friday Rens 7:30 p.m.

PSA Cardinals

Lpsewhvervbakkk8uxya
Cole Anthony

Regular Season Record: 8-8

Key Players: Cole Anthony, Ishmael Massoud

X-Factors: Joe Toussaint, Maxwell Lorca-Lloyd

Schedule: Wed. 5 p.m. Houston Hoops + Thurs. 9 a.m. Mokan Elite & 7:30 p.m. Team United + Friday 9 a.m. Seattle Rotary

NY Lightning

Uwvngqyzhouaemcbu45u
Posh Alexander
Jon Lopez / Nike @NikeEYB

Regular Season Record: 10-6

Key Player: Posh Alexander

X Factors: Jordan Dingle, Alejandro Vasquez

Schedule: Wed. 8 p.m. Meanstreets + Thurs. Noon Team WhyNot & 9 p.m. Brad Beal Elite + Friday Noon Athletes of Tomorrow.


Sign up for Premium membership and get up to the minute coverage of New York teams and players at Nike Peach Jam and Adidas Gauntlet. For a 30-Day Free Trial CLICK HERE

Djigf9qiwuyitijcja4x
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}