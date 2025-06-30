Founder of NYCHoops.net to Step Down

New York, NY — After more than two decades of championing New York City’s high school basketball scene, Maurice Wingate, founder and publisher of NYCHoops.net / NYHoops.com, has announced he will step down in October 2025.

Wingate launched NYCHoops.net in the early 2000s, inspired by his son’s entry into high school and a noticeable lack of media coverage for New York’s vibrant basketball community. Over the years, the platform became a trusted source for scouting reports, player rankings, game coverage, and tournament updates—serving as a launchpad for countless student-athletes advancing to collegiate and professional careers.

“What began as a passion project has grown into something truly impactful,” said Wingate. “I’m incredibly proud that NYCHoops.net has helped shine a light on talent that might have otherwise gone unnoticed. Watching these athletes grow—on and off the court—has been the most rewarding part of this journey.”

Now a grandfather, Wingate says the time is right to step back and spend more time with his family while pursuing other interests. “My son is in his thirties with children of his own, and NYC basketball is stronger than ever. It’s a good moment to pass the torch.”

Throughout his career, Wingate has been widely respected for his dedication to grassroots basketball and for building a platform that earned the trust of coaches, athletes, parents, and fans across the country.

Future plans for NYCHoops.net / NYHoops.com will be shared in the coming months.



