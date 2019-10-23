Wednesday was a good day for former St. Raymond star Isaiah Washington. After committing to and playing two seasons with Minnesota, the 6’0” guard requested a transfer to Iona College after only averaging 4.3 points and 2.8 assists in 16.2 minutes per game.

Normally, if a player transfers from one D-I college to another he must redshirt for one season before playing with the team. Washington partitioned the NCAA to grant him hardship waiver that would allow him to play for the Gaels this season while being closer to his grandmother. If his request were denied, Washington would be forced to wait until his senior season to play but On Wednesday the NCAA granted him a legislative relief waiver.

Washington had a much heralded high school career before committing to Minnesota. He was a high scoring flashy guard who was named Mr. New York Basketball in 2017 after averaging 26 points and six assists in his senior season.. He also earned a rep for creative finger rolls when he scored at the rim that morphed into a nation wide Instagram movement called Jelly Fam.

After underwhelming freshman and sophomore seasons with Minnesota, playing his junior year with the Gaels, in the MAAC, under head coach Tim Cluess gives Washington a reboot and a second chance to make a first impression.