 NYCHoops - Former Bronx star signs with RMU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 00:05:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Former Bronx star signs with RMU

Press Release
Scanlon

Former 6'8" Monsignor Scanlan standout #2019 Matt Mayers signs with Robert Morris University

After a tremendous sophomore season averaging Avg 17.8pts, 9.4 Rebs, 59.6 fg%, 80 ft% in arguably one of the toughest college conferences in America, former Scanlan standout achieved one of his dreams to become a NCAA DI athlete.

This past season Matt earned League MVP KJCCC, was named 1st Team KJCCC, earned (4) Players of the week awards and National player of the week. For his efforts Illinois, Tulsa, Robert Morris, and others offered the big fella.

Sidebar: People keep saying we don't produce DI talent. The truth is some of our guys must go the best route to achieve success for their reality.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL255Y2hvb3BzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3JtZXItYnJvbngtc3Rhci1zaWducy13aXRoLXJtdSIKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZueWNob29wcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZvcm1lci1icm9ueC1z dGFyLXNpZ25zLXdpdGgtcm11JmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2NzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK