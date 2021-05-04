NYCHoops - Former Bronx star signs with RMU

Former 6'8" Monsignor Scanlan standout #2019 Matt Mayers signs with Robert Morris University

After a tremendous sophomore season averaging Avg 17.8pts, 9.4 Rebs, 59.6 fg%, 80 ft% in arguably one of the toughest college conferences in America, former Scanlan standout achieved one of his dreams to become a NCAA DI athlete.

This past season Matt earned League MVP KJCCC, was named 1st Team KJCCC, earned (4) Players of the week awards and National player of the week. For his efforts Illinois, Tulsa, Robert Morris, and others offered the big fella.

Sidebar: People keep saying we don't produce DI talent. The truth is some of our guys must go the best route to achieve success for their reality.



