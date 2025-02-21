Floral Park Smashes Seaford

Floral Park’s offense wasted no time setting the tone, led by Caris, who showcased his scoring ability from all areas of the court. He poured in a game-high total, scoring at will inside and from beyond the arc. The home team jumped out to an early 16-5 lead behind his playmaking, including a corner three and multiple assists to open teammates. 5’8” PG Collin Murphy (Floral Park Memorial HS, NY ‘27) joined the three-point barrage, draining three first-half triples as Floral Park rained in shots from deep, finishing with six three-pointers before halftime.

Seaford struggled all afternoon to keep up with Floral Park’s pace. By halftime, Floral Park had built a commanding 44-19 lead, capped off by a buzzer-beating shot from Caris. The second half was more of the same with Floral Park dominating on both sides of the ball. Anthony Caris led the way with 26 points, while 6’2” SG Branden Martin (Floral Park Memorial HS, NY ‘27) added 14 of his own. Floral Park advances to the next round and will play the winner of Wantagh/Malverne at Farmingdale State College on March 5th at 6 p.m.