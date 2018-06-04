BROOKLYN, NY – The FunSport H.S. Classic wrapped up on Sunday at Nazareth Regional High School with Team Hersh going up against the Flatbush Suns. The championship came down to the wire, but the Suns held on to win, 63 – 62.

Team Hersh consisted entirely of current players from Thomas Jefferson H.S. while the Suns team had both current and former Jefferson players. Ironically, In the end, Jefferson theoretically beat itself by a point.

Early on it was freshman phenom Jaquan Carlos ‘21 that carried Team Hersh but Malik Hallbock (Cascades H.S. ’18) and Christian Prince (BCAM ’18) spearhead a run that put the Flatbush Suns on top with13 minutes left in the opening half.

The Suns maintained the advantage for most if the half until Kevin Tabb ‘20 regained the lead for Team Hersh but a trey by Hallbock snatched back the lead. At the end of the first half, former Jefferson player Marquis Watson (Quality Education ’18) put the Suns up 32 – 30 at the midway point.

The momentum carried over into the second half as Watson and Marcus Burnett ‘20 increased the Suns advantage to seven points with8:15 left to play. Kareem Welsh ‘19 and Carlos fought back for Team Hersh cutting their deficit to a point with a minute left but that’s as close as they would get.

Burnett led the Flatbush Suns with 19 points, 8 assists and 3 rebounds with Watson adding 15 points. Carlos was high man for Team Hersh with17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.