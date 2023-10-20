One of the more intriguing and contested recruitments of the 2024 cycle met its end on Friday, when five-star point guard Boogie Fland announced his intention to sign with Kentucky. Below, Rivals dives into what the Wildcats are getting in the touted, New York-based guard as well as what it means for the bigger picture.





WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

Possibly the height upside guard in the 2024 class, Fland’s current battle is with consistency of performance. That said, when he’s good he’s great and the good outings have far outnumbered the underwhelming ones during his high school career. At all of 6-foot-3, Fland is incredibly skilled and is a certified shot-maker from all three levels, including three-point range, an area from which he’s taken over a number of high-level games over the years. His handle has improved over the last year and allows him to play either guard spot and look comfortable while doing so. He still needs to add more muscle, but the fact that he’s one of the younger prospects in the 2024 class is encouraging on that front. Fland is comfortable leading an up-tempo offense and is at his best when not trying to do too much from a facilitation standpoint. Defensively, his length, IQ and wing-span should serve him well as he beefs up his upper body, allowing him to guard multiple positions down the road. Fland averaged 15 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG to go along with three turnovers per contest in 17 EYBL games this season. He shot 43% from the floor on the season.