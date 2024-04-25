Five-star point guard Boogie Fland will be an Arkansas Razorback, as the former Kentucky signee announced his intention to follow John Calipari to Arkansas on Thursday. The decision comes in the wake of Fland's official visit to Fayetteville. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what the Razorbacks are getting as well as what Fland’s pledge means for the bigger picture.









WHAT ARKANSAS IS GETTING

One of the highest-upside guards in the 2024 class, Fland’s current battle is with consistency of performance. That said, when he’s good he’s great and the good outings have far outnumbered the underwhelming ones during his high school career. At all of 6-foot-3, Fland is incredibly skilled and is a certified shot-maker from all three levels, including three-point range, an area from which he’s taken over a number of high-level games over the years. While he’s long been known for his ability to score off the dribble, Fland’s handle has improved even more over the last year and allows him to play either guard spot and look comfortable while doing so. He still needs to add more muscle, but the fact that he’s one of the younger prospects in the 2024 class is encouraging on that front. Fland is comfortable leading an up-tempo offense and is at his best when not trying to do too much from a facilitation standpoint. Defensively, his length, IQ and wing-span should serve him well as he beefs up his upper body, allowing him to guard multiple positions down the road. Fland averaged 15 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG to go along with three turnovers per contest in 17 EYBL games this season. He shot 43% from the floor on the season. The Archbishop Stepinac star has shined brightly this spring as well, dictating pace and putting his teammates in position to succeed at this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. Fland’s performance trajectory seems positive as he speeds toward the start of his college career at Arkansas.