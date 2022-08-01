Five-star G Boogie Fland talks Kentucky offer, unofficial visits

The No. 10 prospect in the class of 2024, Boogie Fland has long had options. In fact, his list of scholarship offers seems to get longer by the week. Kentucky was one of the last programs to make things official with the New York-based guard, and that will not be his last opportunity.

Fland is biding his time with the process, however. He’s only taken a handful of unofficial visits and is yet to plan his first official. Rivals.com recently caught up with the touted prospect to discuss where things stand and what might be next.

ON KENTUCKY OFFERING

"I’ve been talking to them for a while. We’ve been talking a little since last year when I had 33 in the CHSAA playoffs. We’ve been in contact ever since. When they offered, we just talked about that. With coach [John Calipari], we just talked about him and talked about me. We talk about my family and things like that. He was just saying he wanted to coach me."

ON CALIPARI

“He’s a very cool dude. He’s a cool cat. He yells a lot during games, but he’s really cool on the phone and all that.”

ON HIS UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO UCONN

“I saw the facility and they gave me the tour. I put on the uniform a couple times. They told me about the school, and it was cool talking to coach Kimani [Young] and coach [Dan] Hurley. They were just telling me about themselves mostly and letting me get to know them.”

ON HIS UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO ST. JOHN’S

“I liked putting on that jersey and all that. I got to talk to the coaches a little bit. It was basically the same thing as UConn. Just getting to know each other.”

ON NORTH CAROLINA

“Every time me and coach [Hubert] Davis get on the phone, we try to speak a little Spanish. We’re both a little Spanish, but we don’t speak it. He said by the time we finish talking, we’re both going to be fluent.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY CLOSE TO NEW YORK FOR COLLEGE

“I don’t really care about that at all.”