Five-star G Boogie Fland prepping for trips to UConn, Villanova

LAS VEGAS – Johnuel “Boogie” Fland boasts one of the best nicknames in high school basketball and it’s clear that he’ll eventually have one of the most crowded recruitments. The well-rounded point guard was one of the standouts of this week’s Pangos All-American Camp in Vegas and continues to raise his profile with college coaches across the country.

For now, Fland has two campus visits set for the weeks ahead and recently previewed his upcoming trips to Villanova and Connecticut with Rivals.com.

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I’m definitely taking visits to UConn and Villanova in June. That’s getting done and maybe something else. I’m trying to get some visits in because I haven’t been able to visit anywhere yet.”

ON POSSIBLE OTHER VISITS

“There’s definitely other ones I want to take, but I’m just worried about UConn and Villanova right now because those are the ones I have set up.”

ON VILLANOVA

“I don’t know a lot right now. It’s an unofficial visit and they haven’t offered yet, but I know they do well in the tournament and they did really well in the last one. They went to [the Final Four]. I watch a lot of college basketball, so all I know about them I really only know from watching them. I’m just excited to get up there.”

ON UCONN

“UConn already offered, so I’m ready to get up there. I’ve been a fan since James Bouknight. Getting there is something I’m looking forward to.”

ON WHICH UCONN COACH IS RECRUITING HIM

“Coach Kimani [Young]. He tells me to just keep working. He wants to make sure I’m doing what I have to do on the court and off the court.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FORWARD TO SEE ON HIS UCONN TRIP

“College to be honest. I’m looking forward to seeing a college. I’ve never been on campus before. I’ve only seen, like, a community college. Everyone has been telling me about the atmosphere and everything. I’m just really looking forward to it.”