NYCHoops - Evans Seven: How top teams in 2020 rankings are faring in 2021 cycle

KENTUCKY

2020 Team ranking: 1 2021 Team ranking: n/a (zero commits) There has been some anxiety on Big Blue Nation’s part in recent weeks as far as its zero commitments and lack of offers handed out. As of this moment, just four offers are on the table, though two others are in the laps of Skyy Clark and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, both five-stars in the 2022 class that could reclassify at some point. UK should not have to bring in an immense class next year compared to this fall, but there will always be needs at a place like Lexington. Losing Jaden Hardy would be a killer for the Cats, but with no end in sight with his recruitment and the G League becoming an even greater threat, don’t be surprised if Kentucky throws out a few more offers given that Kennedy Chandler is unlikely, and so is Pat Baldwin.

DUKE

2020 Team ranking: 2 2021 Team ranking: 15

The Blue Devils did some nice work picking up the commitment of AJ Griffin last November, but things have sat at a standstill since. Just like Kentucky, the Blue Devils are not expecting to lose as many after the season to the NBA as this past spring but there will be some holes that must be filled, especially in the frontcourt, which is why Duke has done little with the guard crop in the 2021 class. Duke has placed an emphasis on Trevor Keels since Kennedy Chandler likely will not step foot in Durham. Pat Baldwin is a must-get for Duke and it sit in a fine spot with him. The X-Factor could be Caleb Houstan; a decision is sometime away but they have piqued his interest. Along the frontline is Paolo Banchero and Charles Bediako. Duke cannot afford to strike out on its top targets any longer which is why it has continued to express interest in a few others, including Harrison Ingram.

NORTH CAROLINA

OKLAHOMA STATE

2020 Team ranking: 4 2021 Team ranking: n/a (zero commits)

Replacements, and talented ones at that, are a must in Stillwater once the season completes and how awful would it be that Oklahoma State could have its best roster since the Phil Forte days and couldn’t even compete for a postseason appearance if the current restrictions remain after its appeal is heard? Either way, the Pokes are going to make noise this winter thanks to the top-five class that will enroll led by Cade Cunningham, the return of the Boone brothers and Isaac Likekele, and the graduate-transfer campaign of Ferron Flavors. Cunningham, Likekele and Flavors could be gone by next fall and since OSU has yet to strike in 2021, much work needs to be completed. They are a finalist for Mike James who will commit Sept. 9, and just offered top-40 guard Tre White who could reclassify. Wade Taylor, CJ Noland, Trey Alexander, Matthew Stone, and Jalen Ricks could each give the Pokes a look, while Alex Fudge and Daimion Collins are two others they are tracking. The transfer portal has become an often touched avenue by Boynton since taking over in Stillwater, so if they do strike out this fall, alternative methods will not be difficult to find.

TENNESSEE

AUBURN

ARIZONA