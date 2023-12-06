SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Today, Rivals puts a bow on its coverage of the 2023 Hoophall West invitational, as recruiting director Rob Cassidy empties his notebook from the event and shares some odds and ends from two days in the desert.



Luke Bamgboye taking hard looks at a number of high-major programs

One of the top available prospects in the 2024 class, four-star center Luke Bamgboye declined to sign during the early period and is taking a final look around before settling on a college. On Friday, the 6-foot-10 Bamgboye said he’s in the process of trying to set up a pair of visits. “I was going to visit Mississippi State but they had to reschedule, so I’m still looking for a time to get up there,” he said. “I’m set to go to Penn State sometime in December. They’ve been recruiting me and knowing about me for a while because the staff used to be at VCU, close to where I’m from [in Maryland].” Providence is also involved with Bamgboye and has already gotten the four-star on campus. The Friars are expected to be players until the end. A native of the United Kingdom, Bamgboye has been in the states for a little over two years, He plays his high school ball at AZ Compass Prep and with Team Thrill on the Under Armour circuit in the summers.

*****

Arizona State’s Ali is all upside

Arizona State signee Amir Ali showed off some serious range on Friday, knocking down a contested 3-pointer from near NBA range, but the future Sun Devil struggled a bit when it came to totally imposing his will despite being the most physically impressive player on the floor. On the occasions that Ali did force the issue, he looked like a solid ball-handler and capable long-range shooter. That said, he didn’t seem as consistently confident in his offensive game as he was at this time last year despite knocking down three 3-pointers in a 14-point, three-rebound effort. The 6-foot-8 wing is a bit of a project when it comes to consistency, but his tools are undeniable. Ali has the ability to score at all three levels on his best days and is also capable of impacting games on the glass and as a switchable defender. Ali has raw ability in spades. Should he become a more assertive half-court scorer and better finisher around the rim, he could be an extremely nice long-term piece for the Sun Devils.

*****

Braylan Ritvo can help a Div. I team

Braylan Ritivo turned in one of the more impressive performances of the event, when he erupted for 30 points to lead his White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac team to a win over Corona (Calif.) Centennial. And while Ritivo won’t blow anyone away with athleticism, it seems hard to believe that he’s yet to land a Div. I offer. There’s almost certainly a place at that level for a 6-foot-7, 210-pound prospect that can fill it up from deep and proven capable of making an impact on the highest level of high school hoops Programs such as Cornell, Manhattan, Marist, Lehigh, Maine and Bucknell have been in contact with the senior since his big night in Scottsdale It seems likely that he’ll add an offer or two in the coming weeks due to the development he’s shown since he began starting for a loaded Stepinac squad as a sophomore.

*****

Sudanese import will provide San Diego State with rim-protection and potential