NYCHoops - Eight schools remain for Sean Durugordon

Standing over 6-foot-6 and boasting tremendous length, Durugordon is one of the more versatile wings found within the New England region. After hearing overtures from a bevy of programs throughout the country, Durugordon has cut his list to a group that includes Arizona State, Auburn , DePaul , Georgia , Hofstra , Missouri , Seton Hall and VCU .

A breakout this summer that has seen his stock skyrocket in recent months, Sean Durugordon has taken the final step towards his college decision. The ascending wing has narrowed his school list to a final eight with a commitment expected by the end of the month.

Planning to finish his prep career at Putnam Science Academy beginning in the fall, Durugordon is a high-energy threat that impacts the game on both ends of the floor. A great athlete that is at his best out on the break and whenever the speed of the game picks up, Durugordon has become much better at hitting shots beyond the 3-point line while continuing to round out his ball skills in the half-court setting.

Durugordon is planning on committing before the end of the month. In doing so, he will have picked his college home without using any of his official visits due to the pandemic. However, one respective program should add an ever-improving wing that will only infuse greater toughness and versatility into it a year from now.