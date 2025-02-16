Eagles Unable to Fly Over Orange Wave

FLUSHING, NY – The four PSAL Borough Championships took place at Queens College on Saturday, and it was highly anticipated. Normally events save the best for last, but the first championship game will be hard to top.
The Brooklyn chip between undefeated Thomas Jefferson and Eagle Academy II went into with no team ever leading by double digits. It took a reverse call by the refs and clutch free throws by Jefferson to turn the tide, giving the Orange Wave a squeaky 76 – 70 victory.
With his players banged up, Jefferson Head Coach Bud Pollard said he had to flip his script to keep up. “We played slow possession basketball. Total opposite of what we do.”
Eagles played ball to the wall aggressive defense and creative offense from senior forward Jaden Howard and junior guard with points from junior guard Richard Jackson, Jr. which resulted in an early 5- 0 advantage. Jefferson responded late in the warm-up quarter with scoring from senior guard Malachi Wilson and junior guard Jahda Swann, but they still trailed by five to start the second quarter.
The Orange Wave may have been playing downtempo, but they never abandoned their patented swarming defense. A strong second quarter by Nyqwan Morris and Swann gave them the lead with 4:49 left in the half. The momentum change was palpable as the Jefferson fans began to roar. The Eagle had clearly lost some feathers as they were down 32 – 25 at the Half.
The second half was a frenzy as both teams were trying to claw their way to victory. Jackson spearheaded the attack for Eagle Academy with Connor Sprattley as the go-to-guy for Thomas Jefferson Campus. The Eagles took back their lead late in the third but a buzzer beater by Sprattley regained the lead by a point as the final quarter of regulation.
With 27.2 seconds remaining in the 4th period, Trevor Lewis gave Jefferson a two-point lead. A scrum ensued as both teams were hungry for possession but with 4.2 Jefferson was awarded a controversial time out. After a lengthy consultation, the referees reversed their call and gave the possession to Eagle Academy.
Still down 67-65, Jeremiah Jacobs drew a foul with 1.4 left while attempting a three-pointer for the win. Unfortunately, the senior forward would go 2 of three, sending the game into overtime. In OT, Eagle was only able to produce a field goal from Howard while the tag team of Wilson and Morris kept their intensity consistent for Jeff. The Orange Wave increased its deficit with solid free-throw shooting down the home run stretch.
Morris led the Brooklyn Borough champs, who remain undefeated in league play, with 15 points with Lewis adding 13 points. Jacobs was the high scorer for Eagle Academy II with 18 points
IN OTHER ACTION:
QUEENS -Epic South defeats Forest Hills, 58 - 53
BRONX - Eagle Academy tops James Monroe, 56 - 49
MANHATTAN - Thurgood Marshall over Graphics, 45 - 42