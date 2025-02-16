Eagles Unable to Fly Over Orange Wave

FLUSHING, NY – The four PSAL Borough Championships took place at Queens College on Saturday, and it was highly anticipated. Normally events save the best for last, but the first championship game will be hard to top.

The Brooklyn chip between undefeated Thomas Jefferson and Eagle Academy II went into with no team ever leading by double digits. It took a reverse call by the refs and clutch free throws by Jefferson to turn the tide, giving the Orange Wave a squeaky 76 – 70 victory.

With his players banged up, Jefferson Head Coach Bud Pollard said he had to flip his script to keep up. “We played slow possession basketball. Total opposite of what we do.”

Eagles played ball to the wall aggressive defense and creative offense from senior forward Jaden Howard and junior guard with points from junior guard Richard Jackson, Jr. which resulted in an early 5- 0 advantage. Jefferson responded late in the warm-up quarter with scoring from senior guard Malachi Wilson and junior guard Jahda Swann, but they still trailed by five to start the second quarter.

The Orange Wave may have been playing downtempo, but they never abandoned their patented swarming defense. A strong second quarter by Nyqwan Morris and Swann gave them the lead with 4:49 left in the half. The momentum change was palpable as the Jefferson fans began to roar. The Eagle had clearly lost some feathers as they were down 32 – 25 at the Half.