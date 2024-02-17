The Eagle Academy in Brooklyn was named the No. 1 seed in the boroughs and had to face Brooklyn Collegiate. This game had big ramifications, as the winner had an opportunity to play for a borough title. Let’s break this terrific PSAL matchup down.

When the game started both teams missed and were sloppy for the first couple of minutes. Guard 6’3” PG Jakai Sanders (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’24) knocked down a three. The Lions missed, 6’7” F Mangok Lok (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’25) finished inside.

Collegiate 6’0” PG Flavio Jean (Brooklyn Collegiate HS, NY ’25) scored for the Lions but 6’7” F Jeremiah "Jojo" Jacobs (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’25) made a tough hoop plus drew the foul. He missed the free throw, 6’5” W Tori Babs-Ogundeji (Brooklyn Collegiate HS, NY ’25)finished inside. The Eagles scored, and Jean answered with a hoop but Eagle answered right back.

Lions missed, and the Eagles hit a three. Brooklyn Collegiate scored and Jacobs hit both his free throws giving his squad a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. Brooklyn Collegiate was unfortunately without their top scoring option 6’7” F Tyler Edore (Brooklyn Collegiate HS, NY ’24) who was unavailable. Sanders got his man for two, with Jean hitting a tough shot, and the Eagles missed. Lions scored, the Eagles turned the ball over and Jean got another bucket.

Mr. Sanders hit both his free throws. The Eagles caused a turnover from their press and finished a wild buck plus drew the foul. They missed the extra free throw, and Jean scored. The Lions followed up an Eagles miss for a bucket and then Lok drew a shooting foul. He made 1/2, then got by the defense for a huge slam. The Lions missed, the Eagles canned a deep three. The Lions turned it over and Eagles hit a free throw after getting fouled.