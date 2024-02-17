Eagles Soar past the Lions
The Eagle Academy in Brooklyn was named the No. 1 seed in the boroughs and had to face Brooklyn Collegiate. This game had big ramifications, as the winner had an opportunity to play for a borough title. Let’s break this terrific PSAL matchup down.
When the game started both teams missed and were sloppy for the first couple of minutes. Guard 6’3” PG Jakai Sanders (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’24) knocked down a three. The Lions missed, 6’7” F Mangok Lok (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’25) finished inside.
Collegiate 6’0” PG Flavio Jean (Brooklyn Collegiate HS, NY ’25) scored for the Lions but 6’7” F Jeremiah "Jojo" Jacobs (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ’25) made a tough hoop plus drew the foul. He missed the free throw, 6’5” W Tori Babs-Ogundeji (Brooklyn Collegiate HS, NY ’25)finished inside. The Eagles scored, and Jean answered with a hoop but Eagle answered right back.
Lions missed, and the Eagles hit a three. Brooklyn Collegiate scored and Jacobs hit both his free throws giving his squad a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. Brooklyn Collegiate was unfortunately without their top scoring option 6’7” F Tyler Edore (Brooklyn Collegiate HS, NY ’24) who was unavailable. Sanders got his man for two, with Jean hitting a tough shot, and the Eagles missed. Lions scored, the Eagles turned the ball over and Jean got another bucket.
Mr. Sanders hit both his free throws. The Eagles caused a turnover from their press and finished a wild buck plus drew the foul. They missed the extra free throw, and Jean scored. The Lions followed up an Eagles miss for a bucket and then Lok drew a shooting foul. He made 1/2, then got by the defense for a huge slam. The Lions missed, the Eagles canned a deep three. The Lions turned it over and Eagles hit a free throw after getting fouled.
Brooklyn Collegiate had a bad possession, Sanders sprinted down the lane to score. The Lions missed, Lok hit two free throws. Then Brooklyn Collegiate strung together back-to-back scores. Their final minute run cut Eagle’s lead down to 33-22 at the halftime buzzer. Jacobs hit a free throw to start to the third quarter, and the Lions scored. Jacobs converted an and1.
Babs-Ogundeji went 1/2 from the line, then Jacobs split a pair after drawing another foul. Brooklyn Collegiate missed; the Eagles did too, but Lok soared in for a slam. The Lions answered with a bucket but Sanders got into the lane for two. The Lions converted an and1, and Sanders buried a triple. Brooklyn Collegiate turned it over, Lok got ahead of the pack for another dunk. The Eagles canned another deep three off the Lions miss.
Brooklyn Collegiate was reeling as they missed an easy shot, and Sanders split a pair at the line. The Eagles hit back-to-back threes but Babs-Ogundeji stopped the run with a late bucket before the end of the third quarter. The Eagles late push gave them a 57-32 lead as time was beginning to run out for Brooklyn Collegiate. The Lions missed, and the Eagles hit two free throws. Lions turned it over, and the Eagles converted an and 1. Babs-Ogundeji scored, the Eagles missed, and the Lions got fouled. They made them both, and made two more after two stops, hitting back-to-back threes. Babs-Ogundeji finished a tough and1. Sanders scored, and Jacobs followed it with a bucket as well. Eagles scored, and Babs-Ogundeji had a quick 5-0 run but it was too late.
Eagle Academy Brooklyn won 68-54 in a game that was never really in doubt. The Lions were definitely missing their big man but their season isn’t done. This Eagle squad looked sharp as Sanders lead all scorers with 17-points while Jacobs and Lok both played well adding 11-points apiece. Babs-Ogundeji had a team high 15-points while Jean had nice moments adding 10-points. The Eagles have a chance to cap off their terrific season with a borough championship we just have to see if they can beat Thomas Jefferson one more time.