Durugordon: From unknown to known
A year ago, at this time and the name of 6'5" guard Sean Durugordon '20 was barely known, if at all, by college coaches. He was an ok basketball player who was a great athlete on the Crown Basketba...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news