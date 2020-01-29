OAKLAND GARDENS, NY- Winning 22 straight games to start the season is something that has never been done in Cardozo basketball history which is why Tuesday's game meant as much as it did to the Judges coming in as winners of 21 in a row to begin the year.

Getting to 22 straight wouldn't be easy though with a 16-2 John Bowne team making the trip in on Tuesday evening. It was a close game throughout but Chamarri Baskerville '20 couldn't be stopped down the stretch as he had 11 of his team high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Judges hold off the Wildcats 45-44 to stay perfect on the season.

It was a bit surprising to hear Cardozo head coach Ron Naclerio say that even with all the top-level teams he has had during his coaching tenure that none of them have reeled off 22 wins in a row to begin a season.

"No Cardozo team has ever been 22-0 and anything can happen on any given day but we were working hard to make sure we got there," Naclerio said.

With the likes of Rafer Alston, a former Cardozo great from the past, in attendance to hopefully witness history it was about as sluggish a start for both teams as you could imagine.

The ball wasn't falling for either team with Cardozo holding a 10-7 lead after one quarter and an 18-17 lead going into halftime, the lowest point total at the break this season for both Cardozo and Bowne to date.

John Bowne quickly grabbed the lead in the third with Amadou Diallo '21 attacking the rim and going right at the Cardozo defense, though Errol White '20 was strong inside to counter for the Judges as the game going into the decisive fourth quarter tied at 30.

For the Judges to get to 22 in a row to begin the season they would need to not only clamp down on Diallo who had 18 points through the first three quarter, but they would need an offensive spark of their own.