Dozo Re-Beats Bowne, Remains Undefeated
Cardozo wins No.22 in a row for first time ever in 1-point win over Bowne
OAKLAND GARDENS, NY- Winning 22 straight games to start the season is something that has never been done in Cardozo basketball history which is why Tuesday's game meant as much as it did to the Judges coming in as winners of 21 in a row to begin the year.
Getting to 22 straight wouldn't be easy though with a 16-2 John Bowne team making the trip in on Tuesday evening. It was a close game throughout but Chamarri Baskerville '20 couldn't be stopped down the stretch as he had 11 of his team high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Judges hold off the Wildcats 45-44 to stay perfect on the season.
It was a bit surprising to hear Cardozo head coach Ron Naclerio say that even with all the top-level teams he has had during his coaching tenure that none of them have reeled off 22 wins in a row to begin a season.
"No Cardozo team has ever been 22-0 and anything can happen on any given day but we were working hard to make sure we got there," Naclerio said.
With the likes of Rafer Alston, a former Cardozo great from the past, in attendance to hopefully witness history it was about as sluggish a start for both teams as you could imagine.
The ball wasn't falling for either team with Cardozo holding a 10-7 lead after one quarter and an 18-17 lead going into halftime, the lowest point total at the break this season for both Cardozo and Bowne to date.
John Bowne quickly grabbed the lead in the third with Amadou Diallo '21 attacking the rim and going right at the Cardozo defense, though Errol White '20 was strong inside to counter for the Judges as the game going into the decisive fourth quarter tied at 30.
For the Judges to get to 22 in a row to begin the season they would need to not only clamp down on Diallo who had 18 points through the first three quarter, but they would need an offensive spark of their own.
Enter Baskerville who Naclerio said is as streaky as they come but came up biggest when his team needed him most on Tuesday. He opened the fourth with Cardozo's first made three of the game and then followed that up with two more as Baskerville went 3-3 from the outside in a two-minute span to see Cardozo go up by 9 with 2:16 to go.
Calm and cool under pressure, Baskerville said moments like these are what he plays the game for. He thrives in pressure situations and said coming off the bench to begin the fourth he was ready for the opportunity to lead his team to the win.
"I came off the bench and knew I had to hit some big three's and come up big," Baskerville stated. "I wasn't going to force anything but I was hot so I was ready for my teammates to get me the ball."
Clutch when his team needed him most, Baskerville put Cardozo up what looked like for good but a couple of putbacks inside for Bowne and a Tyshawn Trail '21 three got the Wildcats again within striking distance. Time wasn't on their side though as even though Trail hit a three at the final buzzer it wasn't enough as Cardozo got win #22 in a row to being a season for the first time ever by downing their rivals from John Bowne, 45-44.
Diallo was the leading scorer of the game as he had 20 points for the Wildcats, with Aaron Miller '20 adding 12 points and 13 rebounds in the winning effort for Cardozo to go along with Baskerville's 15.
Naclerio was able to have a laugh after the win that wraps up the PSAL Queens AA regular season title for the Judges saying that his only regret on Tuesday not putting in Alston after a few turnovers early, a nod to one of Cardozo's best.
He was happy to add 22 straight wins for the first time ever in Cardozo history, a rare achievement that Naclerio didn't have already in his storied coaching career. It's something he says shows how close this year's Judges team has become, finding ways to win even when not always playing their best as he hopes now to finish the season strong and go 24-0 heading into the postseason.
It's a moment that Baskerville knew was special accomplishing something not done by the Judges in the school's history, and while that is nice, he says beating Bowne for the second time this season and wrapping up the Queens regular season title is what he is most proud of, happy to be able to officially say Cardozo are regular season champs.
"We got the win and showed that we are the King of Queens," Baskerville said with a smile.