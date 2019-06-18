DeMember-Shazer proves to be a versatile D1 recruit
At 6'0" it was never going to be easy for Zaria DeMember-Shazer (Elmira '20) to just be a true back to the basket forward on the Division 1 college level which is why for the past few months she ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news