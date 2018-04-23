Dayton secured a quality commitment in the frontcourt on Monday evening coming in the form of 6-foot-8 forward Frankie Policelli. One of the top prospects available this spring, Policelli is a match-up issue in the frontcourt that selected the Flyers after hearing overtures from a slew of power conference programs in recent months.

Policelli, a member of the NYC Jayhawks travel program, held offers from Illinois, Maryland, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, and Rhode Island, among others, though it was the Flyers’ appeal that won out. “I was just really comfortable with the campus and the players there,” he said. “The family atmosphere they have is great. They just said that they could use me in various spots such as the 3 and as a stretch-4 that can space the floor due to my shooting ability.”