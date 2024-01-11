The Gary Charles Classic at Chaminade High School was a two-day event featuring some of the best programs on Long Island and NYC. Day one was exciting with a lot of action, and Day two might have been even better. In this article, we will focus on three of the six games and break it down for you. Game 1 The weather was pretty brutal over the weekend but that didn’t stop us from checking out the first game of the day, which was Southampton HS Mariners and Kellenberg Memorial HS Firebirds. Firebirds fresh off a league win over St. Anthony’s HS got down 9-0 nothing to start the game. Kellenberg didn’t panic, keep grinding back and eventually build a nice 38-31 lead late into the third quarter. Southhampton 6’2” PG Naevon Williams (Southampton HS, NY ’25) hit a huge shot to cut the lead to five and it seemed momentum was shifting. Williams went 1/2 from the line, scored on the next possession. Kellenberg hit a free throw, Williams finished a tough hoop, and Kellenberg answered but Williams scored again. The Firebirds scored, Mariners hit a three, Kellenberg knocked down a triple but a quick 5-0 run gave Southampton them a slight 48-47 lead. Williams hit a huge shot, got a steal, hit a free throw, Southampton got a stop then Williams iced it at the line. This Southampton squad is tough and have done damage despite never having their full complement of players. Williams was fantastic, named MVP and has developed into one of the premier guards in Suffolk.

Game 5 The fifth game of the contest featured the Baldwin HS Bruins and the Benjamin Cardozo HS Judges as two of the best coaches in the state faced off. Cardozo got on them early as they took a nice 18-10 lead after the first quarter lead. The Judges were rolling offensively lead by 6’2” PG Jordin Walker (Benjamin Cardozo HS, NY ‘24) who was scoring in bunches and causing mayhem in the paint. Baldwin was fighting and applying pressure as usual but they were really struggling defensively. Walker and company were too much in the first as Cardozo took a 40-23 lead going into halftime. The Bruins needed a punch and they looked to their stud junior who answered the call. 6'0” SG Chase Timberlake (Baldwin HS, NY ‘25) started to impose his will a little. While Cardozo had in some other rotation guys Baldwin was able to close the gap and played much better in the third. They trailed 51-37 heading into the fourth and needed some momentum. Timberlake and company tried to make a hard push in the first three minutes but Walker was just too much. Cardozo lost the quarter but took home a 60-49 win with Walker winning MVP.