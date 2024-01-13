The first quarter started off slow but Farmingdale was able to knock down back-to-back threes. Plainview scored, got fouled but missed the free throw, scored again to take a 6-4 lead with 3:22 left. When 5’11” PG Jake Mangio (Farmingdale HS, NY ‘25) scored to tie it up. Hawks hit a three, got a bucket from 6’2” CG Ryan Hosein (Plainview HS, NY ‘24) , caused a turnover then converted an and1. 6’3” SF JJ Collins Jr (Farmingdale HS, NY ‘25) got his first bucket but Hosein answered for Plainview to give them a 14-11 lead after first quarter.

Section VIII’s conference AAA2 is stacked this season and they have racked up a lot of impressive non-league wins. Tonight we got a chance to see a tough league game between Farmingdale and Plainview. The Farmingdale HS Dalers are currently 8-1 after a huge non-league win over a top 5 Port Washington team while Plainview Old Bethpage JFK HS Hawks is 8-4 and building momentum.

Hawks scored, Dalers hit a triple, and Collins Jr made two free throws. Plainview made a three then Hosein got a big block. The senior went 1/2 from the line, Dalers missed, Hawks scored then turned over Farmingdale for a Hosein basket. Collins Jr hit two free throws, Plainview missed, Dalers scored, Hawks threw a bad pass and Farmingdale made them pay with a late three. The score at the half was 24-23 Plainview as both teams looked to make adjustments.

Mangio knocked down a three, then scored again for the Dalers but Plainview responded with consecutive scores. The teams traded buckets as the offense picked up but Farmingdale made a key defensive switch that put their best perimeter defender on Hosein. Dalers got an inside hoop, Collin Jr. made a three; Plainview scored but Collins Jr. cleaned up an offensive rebound for two. Hawks big man scored inside then on the next possession. But a late three before the end of the quarter gave the Dalers a 40-37 lead.

Farmingdale got the opening hoop, got a stop, and Mangio hit a jumper, but the Hawks scored an easy bucket. Collins Jr. hit one free throw and gave up an easy lay up to the Hawks, which had the Farmingdale staff calling timeout. They didn’t convert, giving up a massive three to cut the lead to 1 with just under 2:40 remaining. Dalers missed, Plainview hit a free throw, Farmingdale had a great look but air-balled with 1:30 left. Hawks missed their chance; Collins Jr. hit a baseline jumper, then after a loose ball the Hawks starting point guard picked up his 5th foul. Collins Jr. went 1/2 from the line to give the Dalers a 3 point lead as Plainview called timeout.

The Dalers defender, who had shut down Hosein the whole second half had to do it one more time. Hawks inbound the ball to Hosein, who ran a play for three, but he didn’t make it. Collins Jr. hit another free throw to seal the deal as Plainview tried to chuck something up. Dalers won 49-45 in a tough league matchup and showed us they have a lot of pieces on their roster.

Collins Jr. had great moments finishing with 16-points while Mangio backed him up with 9-points. Hosein was terrific in the first half, especially the second quarter but only ended up with 7-points. Plainview will have to bounce back as they get no relief in the conference but the Hawks showed toughness and we know Hosein will get them back on track. Farmingdale is tough, and they have pieces and can win in a lot different ways. They should be in the mix for a top ten spot all season.



