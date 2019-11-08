D-I schools show interest in pass-first guard
For 6'2" guard Jahmir Primer (Portledge School '21) it's about continuing to show to those watching the vast skill set that he enjoys. If he wanted it would be easy most nights for the talented sco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news