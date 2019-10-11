D-I's Scope Out NYC Guard
Colleges are starting to pay attention to 2022 point guard Max Ragusa of Poly Prep (NY). The 6-foot-1 lead guard that starred for the New York Jayhawks on the Adidas circuit has already had Rutgers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news