Kofi Cockburn Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Between his junior and senior seasons, center Kofi Cockburn wanted to prove himself as a five-star talent. He's accomplished that and is ready to move on to the next step in his recruitment, cutting his list down. A massive 6-foot-10, 300-pounder who plays with an impressive mix of power, aggression and skill that he doesn't get enough credit for, Cockburn didn't let his personal goal of improving his status get in the way of team goals.

“At the end of the day I’m gonna do what I gotta do to help my team win," said Cockburn. "If I have to help them on the defensive end, that’s what I’m going to do. If I have to do it on the offensive end, I’m going to do that. However, I can help them that’s my team.” There isn't any lack of contenders who would like to see what Cockburn could do for their team and he's landed somewhere in the area of 30 high major scholarship offers at this point.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

At last week's Peach Jam, Cockburn was a popular interview among the assembled media. During one large scrum, he was able to discuss some of the programs recruiting him.

St. John's: “They want me really badly. They are home and as I’ve said before my mom could come watch me. It’s a good look so I’m looking at it.” South Carolina: “(Frank Martin) just says that he really needs me. He needs me to come in as a freshman and try to win a championship for him.” Illinois: “That’s my guy ( asst. Orlando Antigua). He’s always hitting me up and making sure I’m good and stuff and asking how I’m doing. They say the same thing that most colleges tell me -- they want me to come in and have an impact on the team and be a leader and win championships.” Kentucky: “I’ve heard from them a little bit, Coach (John) Calipari told me that I’ve improved lot since my freshman year and that I should look into coming to Kentucky.” Kansas: “They are going after me very hard, like all the coaches. Three times a week, four times a week.”

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT