CTK Out-Tough’s Naz in B/Q Semis

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – On the back of every Nazareth warm-up jacket, the word “toughness” was imprinted. On Wednesday, the Naz Kingsmen attempted to bring that Brooklyn swagger to the Christ the King Royals gym in the first game of the CHSAA B/Q Diocesan Semis, but the host team was having none of it. CTK advanced 67 – 52, giving Naz a taste of its own medicine.

From the tip-off, it was abundantly clear that it would be all about two battles. A defensive war and the battle of the boards. Nazareth struck first as 6’5” Justin Delgado ‘26 scored from the perimeter, but the Royals quickly recouped and took the lead with defensive prowess by lengthy 6’11” Stra Zelic ‘28 and clutch buckets by Markell Alston ‘25.

Doubling the Kingmen’s output, CTK was up by 9 points at the end of the warm-up quarter. 6'6" Daniel Prince provided perimeter scoring for Naz but 5’8” Judah Bontemps ’27 countered Naz’s progress in the second quarter. In addition, the crafty point guard was a one man press break whenever the Kingsmen attempted to guard him full-court.