CTK Out-Tough’s Naz in B/Q Semis

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – On the back of every Nazareth warm-up jacket, the word “toughness” was imprinted. On Wednesday, the Naz Kingsmen attempted to bring that Brooklyn swagger to the Christ the King Royals gym in the first game of the CHSAA B/Q Diocesan Semis, but the host team was having none of it. CTK advanced 67 – 52, giving Naz a taste of its own medicine.
From the tip-off, it was abundantly clear that it would be all about two battles. A defensive war and the battle of the boards. Nazareth struck first as 6’5” Justin Delgado ‘26 scored from the perimeter, but the Royals quickly recouped and took the lead with defensive prowess by lengthy 6’11” Stra Zelic ‘28 and clutch buckets by Markell Alston ‘25.
Doubling the Kingmen’s output, CTK was up by 9 points at the end of the warm-up quarter. 6'6" Daniel Prince provided perimeter scoring for Naz but 5’8” Judah Bontemps ’27 countered Naz’s progress in the second quarter. In addition, the crafty point guard was a one man press break whenever the Kingsmen attempted to guard him full-court.
During the second quarter, the Royals extended its lead to 21 – 11. Naz was on the verge of collapse and with 3:41 left in the half, Kingsmen head coach Gary Ervin picked up a technical foul in frustration. “They’re outworking us!” Ervin could be heard saying to his team during a timeout. His team sparked up briefly but a steal and hoop by 6’1” Cameron Ziegler ‘25 further shifted the momentum away from the Brooklyn team even more and left Naz down 35 – 21 at the half.
Delgado came alive in the third quarter but as Naz’s primary scorer, he alone could not match up against the Royals offense spearheaded by 6’4” Jayden Ramirez ‘25. The Royals ability to contain Naz’s go-to-guy 6’5” Harlon Rawlins ‘25 (two 2-pointers) kept the Royals ahead of the Kingsmen by 14 points as the final quarter began.
The Nazareth Kingsmen never led after the first quarter and when the proverbial hourglass was empty, the Royals advanced to the Brooklyn/Queens Diocesan finals with a 15-point victory. Bontemps and Ramirez led Christ the King with 17 points apiece. Delgado was the high scorer for Naz with a game high 22-points.
The Royals will faceoff against St. Francis Prep in finals on Friday (2/21) at 7:30pm. The Terriers punched their ticket to the championship round with a 53- 47 win versus Holy Cross in the second semifinal game.