Commitment + Offers Across NY
It certainly was not the worst kept secret on the NCAA recruiting landscape, albeit conventional wisdom strongly indicated that Kentucky was the future hardwood destination of Ugonna Kingsley Onyen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news