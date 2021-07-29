Commitment breakdown: Kyle Filipowski chooses Duke

The Duke brand remains hot as the Blue Devils have picked up their first commitment of the 2022 cycle on Thursday, when Rivals150 No. 48 Kyle Filipowski committed. Below, Rivals.com explores Filipowski’s decision and outlines what it means for the Blue Devil program.





What Duke is getting

Filipowski is one of the fastest rising 2022 prospects in the country. Listed at 6-foot-11 he has a strong frame that is back up with toughness. While he is able to score facing or with his back to the basket, it is his passing that may be his most lethal weapon. Filipowski is a good rebounder, and able to grab and go, at times he can even initiate the offense for his team. He is a good bet to make a significant leap in the next 2022 Rivals150 update.





What it means for the Blue Devils

While on the outside this recruitment screamed Duke from the start, they had to fend off other blue bloods to secure the signature. Filipowski is a signature guy, on the heels of a class that brought in 5-star pair Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, Duke started this one off with a piece they can build around. Players will want to play along side Filipowski, his toughness and winning pedigree are well known attributes, but so is his ability to make everyone on his team better. Duke holds multiple FutureCasts for five-star Dariq Whitehead and have offers out to five-star Dereck Lively and four-stars Anthony Black, Jaden Schutt, and others.