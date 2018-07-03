MORE: Why is Vernon Carey No. 1 and what programs are in pursuit?

From the class of 2019, the only five-star prospects who have made their decisions are No. 7 Tyrese Maxey who is off the board to Kentucky and No. 20 Onyeka Okongwu who is headed to USC.

Today, the Rivals.com team of Eric Bossi, Corey Evans, Dan McDonald and Krysten Peek takes a look at the top 15 undecided players from the rising senior class and gives their early predictions.