 NYCHoops - Colleges taking note of LuHi’s depth
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 16:09:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Colleges taking note of LuHi’s depth

Paul Jordan
Paul Jordan
Brian Reichert
Staff Writer @ExpHoops

Long Island Lutheran (LuHi) had a historic season last year finishing (22-3) and have no plans of letting up anytime soon. Head Coach John Buck had one of his best rosters last year and still has s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}