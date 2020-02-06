Colleges Interested in New & Improved NYC Guard
6’2” Tyshawn Trail ‘21 is one of the most dynamic shooting guards in New York City. This according to John Bowne Wildcats assistant coach Roberto Diaz. “He plays with a chip on his shoulder and is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news