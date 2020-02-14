Colleges Flock to LuHi vs The Patrick School
BROOKVILL, NY -The showdown on Long Island on Thursday between defending state champs Long Island Lutheran and New Jersey’s Patrick School was one of the marquee cross-state matchups on the regiona...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news