Cockburn talks Big East school, cutting list & taking visits
St. John’s head coach Chris Mullin and assistant coach Greg St. Jean followed Kofi Cockburn for most of the early part of the Nike Peach Jam tournament in South Carolina. That sort of support, espe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news