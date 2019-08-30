New York City, N.Y. - The City Is Mine Basketball Classic, one of the most prolific high school basketball showcases in the country, returns. This year will mark the 5th annual event and will take place on Saturday August 31st, 2019 at the historic Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, NY. Doors open at 4pm and everyone is urged to arrive early to avoid the crowd.

In conjunction with Overtime, NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony and Bernard Bowen Jr put together a top-notch event every year that brings out the masses. The event unofficially marks the end of the summer and showcases some of the best High School basketball players from tristate area. Hosted by Dave “Cha Ching Teele, it’s always a party atmosphere for this occasion. The City is Mine Classic brings out a plethora of celebrities and NBA players alike and provides great basketball action every year. Attendance has been at capacity levels since inception and has boasted rosters that have included many college and NBA standouts such as Ty Jerome (Phoenix Suns), Shamorie Ponds (Houston Rockets), Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves), Louis King (Detroit Pistons) and Hamidou Diallo (OKC Thunder) just to name a few.

For the first installment of this year’s showcase the brand has spread its wings and expanded to Baltimore, Maryland. The showcase was a huge success and now sets its sights on returning to the place where it all started, New York City. For 3 years out of 5 years of the existence of the City is Mine Classic, Coach Rose and team Milbank have claimed the Championship title. Team Milbank always comes into the event as the tournament underdogs but somehow is able to get it done. Will they run the table this year? Will another team swoop in and dethrone team Milbank? You have to be there on Saturday to find out. If you’re a fan on High School basketball you won’t want to miss this!

Throughout the years the event has brought out many celebrities and NBA players and this year will more than likely be the same. The VIPs in attendance included D’Angelo Russell (Golden State Warriors), Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks), Chris Brickley (NBA Skills Coach – Black Ops Basketball), Dave East (Def Jam Recording Artist), Cassanova 2x (Roc Nation Recording Artist), A Boogie (Atlantic Recording Artist), Jim Jones (Roc Nation Recording Artist) and many more…

The game will consist of two semifinal games and conclude with a championship final. The winning team will be crowned the 2019 City is Mine Champions and bragging rights will be had. Be there! You will regret it if you miss out.