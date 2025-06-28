CHSAA Team Camp PTW: Part II

Josh Rivera (Photo by movingpictures)

The vast number of prospects at this year's CHSAA Team Camp will keep a handful of Division-I coaches engaged. The event will simultaneously provide a harbinger of things to come for the 2025-26 season. The conference will again sustain its reputation as one of the most competitive and evenly matched in the country. Here is a continued look at several enticing Players To Watch: Josh Rivera (Archbishop Stepinac, NY ’27), The Class of 2027 guard/forward plays an essential role in piloting the perimeter attack for the Crusaders. At 6-foot-7 and possessing intergalactic range. Rivera is a reliable outside shot maker who has become a vital source of triggering runs. He's rapidly increased with his athleticism and multi-positional defense. As his Pterodactyl wingspan helps him blanket guards and simultaneously guard the rim. Rivera is coming off arguably his highest profile offer to date, as he picked up Mississippi State. While Stepinac will return with a similar product on the court in 2025-26, expect Rivera's role to increase as a junior. He's been an efficient scoring source with a knack for opportunistic shots during crucial segments.

Dylan Perry (Photo by moving pictures)

Dylan Perry (Archbishop Stepinac, NY ‘26) With a man-child frame and college-ready physicality. The Class of 2026 Perry is a bullish wing who carves his way to the rim and relishes contact. He's developed a reliable shooting touch from the 15-20 foot area while also proving he can knock down the 3-point shot with consistency. As he displayed with Riverside on the UAA circuit, Perry is an efficient scoring source with a formidable mid-range game. He has significant elevation on his shot, enabling him to get good looks without hunting for his shot. Vertically explosive, Perry has a motor and a high-wire style in his attacking and finishing repertoire. He was recently offered by Towson. Like most of Stepinac's vaunted 2026 class, Perry is battle-tested and brings a wealth of weathered experience into his senior season. JT Lindi (Iona Prep, NY ‘26) With a football-basketball build, the 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Class of 2026 Lindi is a stout on-ball and off-ball defender who brings physicality. This ensuing season, he will transition from role player/glue guy to a vital cog on both ends of the floor. Lindi possesses a smooth stroke and can stick the corner 3-pointer with consistency. He's able to barrel his way to the rim and also finish in crafty fashion, circumventing defenders on hard drives. This summer, Lindi has come alive with his instinctive floor sight and ability to dish out assists with either hand. He's been effective in hitting cutters in stride, pick and roll situations, and feeding the post. Joe Wolf (Iona Prep, NY ‘26) The 6-foot-3 guard enjoyed a breakout season this past year as a junior, turning in multiple games of three 3-pointers or more. A constant catch and stick threat with a deft touch from 12-16 feet as well as behind the arc, Wolf can reel off points in a hurry when he seizes the hot hand. The 2026 prospect displayed efficiency as a scorer. Playing with unbridled energy, Wolf's game is propelled by a hustle-heavy mentality and a ruggedness defensively. A multi-sport athlete, Wolf has legitimate ball tracking skills as a presence on the glass and a multi-positional defender.

Talib Martin (Photo by dittigfx)

Talib Martin (St. Peter's Prep, NY ‘26)The 6-foot-5 off guard is an acrobatic finisher who is naturally wired to score. He's rapidly evolved into a focal point at STP, boasting a smooth deep jumper and significant elevation on his mid-range pull-up. Martin has been poised in the transition attack, breaking into the open floor and finishing. At the same time, he's fearless on his forays to the rim, embracing contact and turning in conventional three-point plays. As he shoulders more offensive responsibility and seizes a significant piece of the leadership mantle in 2025-26, expect Martin's recruitment to increase. He recently heard from the likes of Merrimack and Cornell. Adept at evoking space creation and finding seams in the defense, Martin has an adeptness of feel for the game and an IQ ahead of his class. Payton Wilson (Holy Cross, NY ’28)The 6-foot-7 Class of 2028 has grown up fast this summer, rapidly evolving into a stabilizing influence around the rim. Scoring between a defender and the rim and thriving with a growing back-to-the-rim repertoire. Wilson is tracking as one of the top players in the city across all classes. Playing with sustained relentlessness, he has the size and tool set to pile up a handful of double-doubles in 2025-26. Beyond his workmanlike scoring and fluid athleticism, Wilson has opened up a dependable deep jumper. He's able to create space off the bounce and also attack seams instinctively. Wilson has generated buzz with his catch and post-game, low-post scoring, motor, and knack for drawing contact in the trenches. He recently garnered offers from St. Bonaventure and San Diego. Matthew Santiago (Mount St. Michael Academy, NY ’28) The 5-foot-11, Class of 2028 guard's shot-making aptitude is emblematic of the poise and confidence coursing through his veins. He's able to impact multiple areas of the stat sheet, drawing defenders in and delivering timely assists. While also instigating turnovers as a pesky on-ball presence. While he's registered his imprint with a deadly shooting touch, Santiago continues to expand his game as a creative playmaker with a growing, slick passing arsenal.

Shane Lopez (Photo by MSM MBB)