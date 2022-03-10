CHSAA Intersectional Semifinal Recaps

Tonight’s matchup featured the NY #1 seed Archbishop Stepinac against the BQ #2 seed Bishop Loughlin at Hofstra University. Stepinac started off hot winning both the first and second quarter of the game including some big runs. The third quarter was much of the same as the lead ballooned to 18 as the Lions started to fade. Stepinac was excellent for all four quarters leading from start to finish as they capped of a 73-57 victory advancing to the championship game. Here’s the full recap.

The Crusaders began the game with a quick 5-0 run then got a layup from 6’2” HG Boogie Fland ‘22 causing a Lions timeout. Stepinac hit a three off the timeout, got another three from Fland and the Lions finally stopped the bleeding when 5’11” PG Christian Joe ‘22 went 1 of 2 from the line. Fland hit another three to go up 16-1 when the Lions answered with a 7-0 with 5 points from Joe. After the Stepinac timeout the Crusaders hit a three, converted one of two at the line and took a 20-8 lead after 1.

Each team missed their first few shots of the quarter when they both traded layups. 6’7” SG Isaiah Alexander ‘22 threw down a dunk getting the crowd off their feet, but Loughlin answered with a quick 6-0 run. Fland knocked down a three after the Crusaders grabbed an offensive rebound, Loughlin scorer and then 6’4” G Joel Baez ‘22 scored got fouled but missed the free throw. The sensational sophomore stole the ball for a layup then converted both free throws after drawing a foul. Joe went 1/2 from the line, Stepinac got a putback and 6’2” SG Christian Jeffrey ‘24 converted both free throws cutting the lead to 14.

Alexander started the half finishing an and1, Loughlin scored and Stepinac answered right back. They both traded free throws when Alexander broke through the passing lane for a dunk, but Jeffrey scored back-to-back hoops for the Lions. Stepinac nailed a jumper, Jeffrey came down knocked down a three, but Alexander answered with a three. Baez went 1/2 from the line, the Lions got a layup, Stepinac got a putback plus a free throw from Alexander. Baez blocked the Lions at the rim then made both free after getting fouled. Jeffrey drew a foul, nailed both but the Lions still found themselves down 54-36 to Stepinac after three.

Stepinac started on a 6-0 run with buckets from Fland and Baez until Joe finished a tough layup. Crusaders missed a pair of free throws, Joe knocked down a three and Fland responded with a jumper. Baez continued to block shots, Alexander went 1/2 from the line, Jeffrey made a pair and the Lions scored again. Despite Lions pressuring the score got out of hand as Stepinac started to sub the starters out.

Stepinac won 73-57 over Bishop Loughlin advancing to the finals. Fland was terrific finishing with 21 points, Alexander had 12 and Baez added 7 points, 7 blocks and 6 rebounds. Jeffrey led Loughlin with 20 and Joe added 12.