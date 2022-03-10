CHSAA Intersectional Semifinal Recaps
HEMPSTEAD, NY – Wednesday’s Catholic School semifinals at Hofstra University set the stage on Friday for a ‘Who’s number one’ collision between two of New York’s powerhouses.
Stepinac stomps Loughlin in Semis
Tonight’s matchup featured the NY #1 seed Archbishop Stepinac against the BQ #2 seed Bishop Loughlin at Hofstra University. Stepinac started off hot winning both the first and second quarter of the game including some big runs. The third quarter was much of the same as the lead ballooned to 18 as the Lions started to fade. Stepinac was excellent for all four quarters leading from start to finish as they capped of a 73-57 victory advancing to the championship game. Here’s the full recap.
The Crusaders began the game with a quick 5-0 run then got a layup from 6’2” HG Boogie Fland ‘22 causing a Lions timeout. Stepinac hit a three off the timeout, got another three from Fland and the Lions finally stopped the bleeding when 5’11” PG Christian Joe ‘22 went 1 of 2 from the line. Fland hit another three to go up 16-1 when the Lions answered with a 7-0 with 5 points from Joe. After the Stepinac timeout the Crusaders hit a three, converted one of two at the line and took a 20-8 lead after 1.
Each team missed their first few shots of the quarter when they both traded layups. 6’7” SG Isaiah Alexander ‘22 threw down a dunk getting the crowd off their feet, but Loughlin answered with a quick 6-0 run. Fland knocked down a three after the Crusaders grabbed an offensive rebound, Loughlin scorer and then 6’4” G Joel Baez ‘22 scored got fouled but missed the free throw. The sensational sophomore stole the ball for a layup then converted both free throws after drawing a foul. Joe went 1/2 from the line, Stepinac got a putback and 6’2” SG Christian Jeffrey ‘24 converted both free throws cutting the lead to 14.
Alexander started the half finishing an and1, Loughlin scored and Stepinac answered right back. They both traded free throws when Alexander broke through the passing lane for a dunk, but Jeffrey scored back-to-back hoops for the Lions. Stepinac nailed a jumper, Jeffrey came down knocked down a three, but Alexander answered with a three. Baez went 1/2 from the line, the Lions got a layup, Stepinac got a putback plus a free throw from Alexander. Baez blocked the Lions at the rim then made both free after getting fouled. Jeffrey drew a foul, nailed both but the Lions still found themselves down 54-36 to Stepinac after three.
Stepinac started on a 6-0 run with buckets from Fland and Baez until Joe finished a tough layup. Crusaders missed a pair of free throws, Joe knocked down a three and Fland responded with a jumper. Baez continued to block shots, Alexander went 1/2 from the line, Jeffrey made a pair and the Lions scored again. Despite Lions pressuring the score got out of hand as Stepinac started to sub the starters out.
Stepinac won 73-57 over Bishop Loughlin advancing to the finals. Fland was terrific finishing with 21 points, Alexander had 12 and Baez added 7 points, 7 blocks and 6 rebounds. Jeffrey led Loughlin with 20 and Joe added 12.
Hayes holds off Terriers late push to advance
The second matchup of the night featured the #1BQ seed St. Francis Prep against the #2NY seed Cardinal Hayes at Hofstra University. Hayes dominated the first half as St. Francis Prep struggled to find their footing offensively or get stops. Prep cut the lead in half during the third as they started to creep back in the game. Despite the game being an even contest the whole second half the lead the Cardinals built up early was just too much for the Terriers to overcome. Hayes won 73-62 including some big-time performances. Here’s the full story.
Cardinal Hayes got off to a 6-0 run capped off by a huge slam by 6’8” F Tobe Awaka ‘22 who recently named league MVP. Terriers got a bucket to end the drought, Hayes scored, and the Terriers got a huge three from 6’6” SF Jaden Daughtry ‘22. The Cardinals set up a successful lob, Awaka converted two free-throws, but Prep answered with a three. Prep called a timeout down 4, Awaka scored, Terriers nailed a pullup and Awake scored a putback after an offensive rebound. St. Francis Prep scored, 6’5” HG Ian Jackson ‘24 drilled a three and Prep answered with a nice jumper. Awaka who was an absolute force inside drew another foul on the Terriers and made both free to close the quarter.
Hayes now leading 21-14 went on 7-0 featuring a big block, layup, and dunk for Jackson. 6’2” SG Josh Pascarelli ‘23 buried a three, but Awaka was just too much finishing back-to-back offensive put backs. Hayes up 32-17 looked extremely comfortable when St. Francis Prep took a time out with 4:30 left in the quarter.
Prep and Hayes each exchanged baskets when Daughtry came down and nailed a three. The Terriers missed both of their free throws; Hayes missed multiple shots until Awake threw down a huge one hand slam off the rebound. Jackson finished a beautiful lob, Prep converted two free throws and Hayes knocked down a pretty jumper to take a 40-24 lead into the locker room.
The Terriers down 16 needed to push the pace offensively and that’s what they did with a quick 4-0 run including a Pascarelli putback. Awaka scored again, Daughtry nailed a three, Hayes scored and Pascarelli hit a three. Daughtry scored off an offensive rebound got fouled but missed the free throw. Hayes called a timeout up 44-36 with 3:45 left in the quarter.
Daughtry fought through contact for a layup, Awaka hit another pair of free throws and Pascarelli hit a huge three. Hayes showing zero fear answered with a three before giving a 6-0 run including a lay in at the buzzer.
The Cardinals now leading 53-45 Hayes got a nice 5-0 run before fouling Daughtry where he went 1 of 2. Pascarelli hit a pair, Prep got another layup then Daughtry drew a massive and1 but missed the free throw. Hayes scored, called a timeout, got a stop then a breakaway layup for Jackson. Prep converted 1/2 from the line, got a steal the nailed a giant three to cut it to 6 with 3:37 remaining.
Hayes drained some clock, found Awaka inside who got fouled and he made 1/2. Prep missed, Awaka broke loose for a dunk, prep turned it over and Awaka finished an and1 plus made the free throw. The Terriers down 8 with just under 2 minutes had to foul got the miss got fouled and converted 1 of 2. They got another miss but didn’t convert and Awaka got free for another dunk. Prep had run out of time as the Cardinals won 73-62 to advance to finals against Stepinac. Player of the game was clearly Awaka who was dominant finishing with 28 points and 22 rebounds. Jackson had 14 while Daughtry and Pascarelli finished with 18 and 16 for St. Francis Prep.
Intersectional Class "AA" Finals
Friday 3/11 @ Hofstra University
8:00pm Cardinal Hayes (Dark) vs Archbishop Stepinac (White)