An ambulance and EMT's would come as Gonzalez did regain consciousness and was taken out of the St. Francis Prep gymnasium on a wheelchair, being taken after that to a local hospital. With Gonzalez on all the hearts and minds of everyone in attendance it was Bishop Loughlin closing the deal just as their leader would've wanted as paced by the 28 points of Taj Chiles '20 the Lions would come away with a hard fought 70-67 victory.

The good feelings were soon diminished though, and not because of Loughlin's performance on the court, but because Lions head coach Ed Gonzalez would faint leaving most in the gym primarily concerned for the long time Bishop Loughlin head man.

FRESH MEADOWS, NY- It looked like it was going to be happy times for Bishop Loughlin as with 1:31 left in the fourth quarter the Lions were on a 15-2 run and had taken a 65-60 lead with the momentum for the first time all game on their side on the road against a tough St. Francis Prep team.

For most of the game it was far from Bishop Loughlin's best performance as they only led for a total of 9 seconds the entire way until 5:30 left in the fourth quarter when they began to really assert their will defensively.

It was the defense that led to much of the strong play that the Lions got late, with assistant coach Victor Monaros saying that it's going to be what Bishop Loughlin does defensively this season that will define the team they ultimately end up being.

"That was out mindset period," Monaros stated. "It's clear we aren't a big team so right now we have to pressure the ball and really play as a unit for us to be successful."

Rock solid was the pressure as the game wound down as St. Francis Prep held a 58-50 lead with 5:30 to play but from that moment on Chiles and Maurice Doby '20, the two seniors that the Lions count on most really took control in forcing mistakes and getting out in transition to lead to easy buckets and a Loughlin lead.

Chiles was on target offensively in the third quarter as well as it was his 15 points in the third that kept Bishop Loughlin in the game. The deficit could've been a lot larger for them in not for his ability to knock down contested shots from the outside and take defenders off the dribble one on one. It's a new role for Chiles this season as the go to guy after the graduation of the Champagnie twins, but it's a role he is fully embracing as he looks to lead a new look Lions team.

"I talked to Justin and Julian a lot, especially Julian being that's he's at St. John's, we text every day and they kept reiterating to be that this is what I've been waiting for," Chiles said. "Last year everyone knew me as a pass first guy, I had a lot of assists, but now them and the coaching staff have been telling me that I need to score more to win games so I was ready for that."

Taking advantage of a young St. Francis Prep team that features 4 sophomores in its main rotation, Chiles and his Bishop Loughlin teammates sped the game up and created enough mistakes to give them the late lead, but it was Gonzalez going down toward the end of the game that was what everyone associated with the Lions was focused on most.

Monaros said it was all about finishing the final 1:31 off the way Gonzalez would want. Closing the game out strong and making him proud. That's exactly what they did as after a 24 minute delay with the EMT's tending to Gonzalez the Lions were able to comfortably take it the rest of the way, with a three from the Terriers at the final buzzer making the final result a bit closer as Bishop Loughlin was able to come back and take a 70-67 win over St. Francis Prep, though it was their leader in Gonzalez that was focused on their minds.

Along with Chiles 28 points it was Doby adding 18 in the win for the Lions while sophomore Latiek Briscoe '22 had 20 points in his CHSAA varsity debut in the defeat.

For Chiles though this was a lot more than just seeing his head coach go down, it was seeing his godfather go down and someone he after the game called a role model to him and many others on the Lions team. Gonzalez was rushed to a local hospital and his condition at this time is still unknown, and while it may be a somber moment with Gonzalez's wellbeing the primary concern among everyone, Chiles said that for him he can at least be happy knowing they closed the game out in a way that would've made Gonzalez proud.

"We all said in the huddle after it all happened that we have to do this for Coach Ed, we have to finish this game out for him," Chiles said. "We prayed for him and we got the W for him and now we just hope he's going to be ok."