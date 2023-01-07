WEST ISLIP, NY - When we broke down Long Island’s NSCHSAA in the preseason you could see the two teams with the most talented starting five were Chaminade and St. John the Baptist. The Flyers have been a mainstay in our top ten and recently SJB who’s off to a great start made their debut this past. Let’s look at the potential title matchup.

Chaminade started off with a three from 5’11” SG Dave DeBusschere ‘23, SJB answered with a quick hoop then got a three ball from 6” CG Stevie Williams ‘24. The Cougars got another an easy bucket from 6’5” SF Jawuan Smith ‘25, DeBusschere drilled a three and then found a teammate for a quick two. This game had great pace from the tip, 6’5” SF Joe Knaus ‘24 hit a deep three for the Flyers, SJB ended the run with a layup but gave another three from DeBusschere.

Knaus buried a three causing a timeout from SJB and now trailed 17-9. Chaminade got a stop then scored, SJB answered but the Flyers finished the quarter on back-to-back to scores. Flyers up 23-11 after 1 kept their foot on the gas scoring two more easy baskets.

The game looked to be slipping away but the Cougars went on a huge 15-2 run getting multiple layups and threes. DeBusschere scored, Smith answered, Chaminade got a pair of free throws. SJB missed an easy bucket, Flyers found DeBusschere for a corner three then got a last second layup to get the lead back to double digits.

Smith started the second half with an offensive putback, Chaminade scored, Williams got by his guy for a layup, but the Flyers responded again. The Cougars found Smith for a pull up jumper, Flyers scored inside, Smith scored again but they couldn’t get a stop. DeBusschere hit a jumper, Smith got free again for a deuce and Williams added another two.

The score was now 48-43 midway through the third Smith cut it to three when Knaus scored a big basket for Chaminade. Knaus then got loose for back-to-back threes ballooning the lead back to 11 as the buzzer went off. He started the 4th with his 5th three of the game but SJB got a pair of free throws and a tough basket on the following possession from Williams. Smith hit a shot, the Flyers scored, Smith scored again but Knaus drilled another huge three.

Williams finished a beautiful layup, DeBusschere got free for a corner bomb, but the Cougars responded with a three of their own. While they were answering Chaminade’s offense time was beginning to run out for the young Cougars. They fouled DeBusschere who went 1/2, SJB scored, DeBusschere then converted both.

The Cougars let a bit of time slip during fouling, but it was just too late. Chaminade won the game 73-64 and continued to look like the number 1 seed in the league. SJB showed they have the talent to compete with them, but we want a little more consistency over all four quarters.

There was a lot of talent on the court tonight for both teams and we believe several of these prospects can make an impact to the next level. DeBusschere was terrific in the first half and finished with a game high 23. Knaus was our choice for player of the game collecting a bunch of rebounds, draining 6 threes, and finishing with 20 points. This was our first-time evaluating Smith who had 14 on his 18 in the second half and we were really impressed with his game. Williams also had a tough 14 for the Cougars.



