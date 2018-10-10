BRONX, NY- It was PSAL vs. CHSAA day at the Tru-Ballaz Preseason High School Classic on Tuesday with Wings Academy taking on St. Raymond's in the opener followed by Boys and Girls squaring off with Cardinal Hayes in the nightcap of the strong doubleheader. Both games proved to be solid matchups with great end to end action as each of the four teams looked to prove that they are teams to watch out for going forward as we near the start of the high school season. NYCHoops.net was on hand for the pair of games on Tuesday and now bring you a recap of how things went down from FDA III H.S.

Wings Academy Over St. Raymond's, 70 - 57

Mahamadou Nimaga & Jose Cuello M. Libert

Even with St. Ray's missing wing Gary Grant '20 who was just cleared on Tuesday after missing the past three months with a fractured wrist, the Ravens proved that they could compete with a talented Wings team as Khari Taylor '19 got off to a strong start, putting back a Jalen Reneau '19 for a bucket while getting fouled, and then showing off a nice midrange jumper as well. While St. Raymond's was looking to score more in the halfcourt, Wings Academy was trying to push off of missed buckets and pressure defense to get out in transition as Mahamadou Nimaga '19 was a harassing defensive weapon who created a lot of problems for the Ravens guards. Jose Cuello '20 started to find his range late in the opening half, but Luis Kortright '19 was a mismatch on the wing for Wings as the St. Ray's guard was able to score the last 4 points of the half and push the Ravens ahead at the break 32-28. St. Raymond's would push the lead up to 38-30 early in the third quarter after Kortright and Tahron Allen '21 each showed their ability to connect from deep, but soon the ability to hit the three went to the side of Wings as Cuello began to take off. After going just 1-4 in the opening half from behind the arc Cuello soon started to create his own space and go off. He would hit three triples in the last 52 seconds of the third quarter to see Wings go from a 44-41 deficit, to a 50-44 lead heading into the fourth. The momentum completely shifted just based off of Cuello's ability to hit from deep, and once Wings took the momentum and control they didn't relinquish it. Marquel Jackson '19 was solid on the glass as he was able to put back misses, and with Tommy Thomas '19 also using his strength inside the Wings Academy lead only continued to grow. They wore down a shorthanded St. Raymond's team with great defense and strong shooting and led by Cuello's 24 points, Wings Academy pulled away late for the 70-57 victory. Along with Cuello's 24 points it was Nimaga who added 13 points, with Jackson adding 10 all from inside the paint. It was a balanced scoring attack for the Ravens in the defeat as Kortright had 11 points to pace the way for St. Raymond's, while Allen was the only other double-digit scorer as he chipped in with 10.

Cardinal Hayes Out-mans Boys and Girls, 60 - 48

Joe Toussaint & Jaylen Murray M. Libert