BROOKVILLE, NY- It was an excellent afternoon of action at the Shooting Stars Showcase with each of the first three games proving to be close contests that came down to the wire. An excellent opportunity for teams to prove what they could do against other top quality teams from the area, NYCHoops.net was in the building bright and early to give you a recap of the action.

Boys and Girls Beats Brentwood, 65 64

Great players come up biggest in the big moments and Khalil Brantley '21 has without question etched himself as one of the best to a suit up in a Kangaroos uniform. On Saturday it was Brantley scoring 25 of his game high 33 points in the second half, including a 35-foot heave falling away from the basket to rally Boys & Girls for a thrilling and shocking 65-64 victory over one of Long Island's best in Brentwood. For pretty much the entire second half it was the Kangaroos trailing as Jordan Riley '21 was scoring at will from the outside shooting while Kenny Lazo '20 was the consummate playmaker helping Brentwood lead by as many as 9.

Boys & Girls kept the game within striking distance and with Brantley coming alive late the game was at least in their grasp. The Indians with 10 seconds left and up 64-62 could've held onto the ball and forced the Kangaroos to foul, possibly making it a two-possession lead for Brentwood and really giving Boys no chance for the win. An unforced layup attempt by Brentwood though was contested and missed with Zaphian Scott '22 getting the rebound and pushing it immediately to Brantley with 7 seconds left. The ball nearly immediately slipped out of Brantley's hand though almost costing the Kangaroos their chance. "Zaphian gave me the ball and it slipped up so I got it back to him and he did a great job containing the ball and not turning it over and getting it back to me in time to have a chance to get a shot off so that was a great job by him," Brantley recalled. Kangaroos head coach Ruth Lovelace credited Scott for not forcing anything in that situation and finding Brantley again, and from there it was the best player doing what the best player does. Brantley took a couple dribbles and even though he wasn't set or squared up he heaved it up from 35 feet with one hand sending it through the net as time expired to see Boys & Girls take the shock 65-64 victory. Making the shot may have surprised and shocked nearly all the Brentwood fans in attendance but the one person it didn't really surprise was Lovelace who has almost learned to expect special things from her star junior guard. "I do expect a shot like that, that's what we work on," Lovelace said with a laugh after the win. "Honestly though nothing surprised me about this kid. I've been here 27 years and I've coached a handful of really good guards in my time but I would say this kid is on another class." Those are big words from Lovelace but at the same time what Brantley is doing is hard to equate because time and time again he keeps doing what not many can do. Even though Lovelace may have not been surprised about Brantley's buzzer beater, the guard himself said in his mind to make a shot as difficult as that, there had to be some other forces at work. "I'm confident in every shot but I'm not gonna front that was a little bit of help from God there," Brantley admitted with a smile. If Boys & Girls had a timeout remaining that game winner may never have happened as Lovelace did after the game say that because she used her last time out about 15 seconds earlier that she couldn't call a timeout to set up a play, though if she had one she said she more than likely would've called one meaning instead of Brantley making things happen himself, the Brentwood defense may have been more able to set themselves up to deny him the ball and possibly see them hold on for the win. Everything was on the Kangaroos side as it was Boys & Girls climbing back for the shocking win with Lovelace saying this should settle all doubts for anyone who didn't believe in Brantley's ability beforehand as he once again willed his team to the W. "He's been doing this for us all season long for us," Lovelace said. "Khalil's a very special kid and now ya'll better know he's special."

Archbishop Molloy Edges Chaminade, 69 - 67

If one buzzer beater wasn't enough for the crowd in attendance there was another one to settle everyone's appetites as tied at 67 in the closing seconds it was the Stanners holding for the final shot, and when Christian Bliss '23 was double teamed on the left side he was able to hand off to Speedy Carcamo '20 who took it down the left wing and threw up a floater just before the final buzzer that was nothing but net to give Archbishop Molloy a 69-67 victory. This was a three-point show for both teams for most of the game as Chaminade drained 11 treys in the game while Molloy connected on 9, but when the game was on the line it was a big drive in the lane that did the difference. With Joe Guterding '20 and Kieran Dorney '20, who had a team high 17 points for the Flyers, connecting from deep early and often for Chaminade the Stanners needed to match and did that in spades with Mick Browne '20 stepping up with a major performance for Molloy with the unsung star becoming a go to piece for the CHSAA power. Tied at 67 with each team seemingly connecting every time down the floor it was set up for Molloy to get a game winner with Carcamo saying the play in the closing seconds wasn't designed necessarily for anyone in particular, with Molloy just looking for the best shot possible regardless of who is came from. "It was just for everyone to spread out and go," Carcamo said. "We needed a point and it didn't matter who got it as long as we got the point to win it."

Bliss seemed as if he would be the one to get the final look as the freshman had the ball in his hands but with the defense closing on him he handed it off to Carcamo who came around a couple of defenders and found space in the lane. It was just enough space too as he floated a shot over the Flyers closing big man with it being nothing but net as time expired to give Molloy a hard fought 69-67 win to give the Stanners their second big win in less than 24 hours. Admitting that when the game is close, he loves the ball in his hands, Carcamo came up with the big shot when it was needed as he had 12 points to help Molloy in the win, while the Stanners were paced by Browne's 24 points. It's another big notch in Archbishop Molloy's belt as they continue to prove themselves as a team to watch moving forward the rest of the way, with the senior leader in Carcamo convinced that this season's Stanners team can without a doubt be a title contender. "We think we can win it all," Carcamo admitted about his belief in this season Stanners team. "I don't care what anyone else says, we believe in ourselves and that's all that matters to me."

