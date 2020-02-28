BRONX, NY - The second round of the PSAL Playoffs started last night with 7th seeded Wings tipping off against 10th seeded Brooklyn Collegiate. Wings held a slim lead for most of the game, all the way into the fourth quarter. That was when Brooklyn Collegiate seniors Jaylin Anderson ‘20 and Majesty Johnson ‘20 got into a groove and led their team to a 75-64 victory over Wings.

Wings held a 58-54 lead early in the 4th quarter when Brooklyn Collegiate went on a 15-2 run to take control of the game and frustrate a Wings team that had played a good game until that point. After a Wings three pointer, Johnson drained a three-pointer from the right elbow to start the scoring. There were a couple of possessions by both teams and Wings called a timeout leading 60-58.

After the timeout, Anderson, who scored a game high 23 points, finished a Fastbreak with a layup to tie the game at 60. On the next possession, senior guard Kareem Butler was fouled on a three-point attempt and made 2 out of 3 free throws that forced another timeout from Wings, who were trying to stop Brooklyn Collegiate’s momentum. That was when Johnson, who didn’t score a point in the first half, drove into the lane and scored a tough lefty lay-up. Johnson (12 points) wasn’t finished there, driving once again on another possession and finding Anderson for another lay-up inside the paint. That score made it 66-60 and was the biggest lead for Brooklyn Collegiate since the first quarter.