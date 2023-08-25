As a powerful open court finisher with a knack for getting above the rim, Seck Zongo has altered his collegiate destination path and finalized his decision, making his commitment to Wagner.

Zongo was initially headed to NIU as a steal for former Rice HS forward Shane Southwell. He wound up getting out of his National Letter of Intent and re-considering his options. Zongo, who spent this previous season at The Patrick School (NJ), is a high end slasher who has a knack for ferocious open court finishing.

Buoyed by an adeptness for carving his way to the rim and eluding defenders on his forays to the rim, Zongo has considerable burst and power to his game. He is still relatively raw, and Zongo has worked at incorporating a perimeter skill set to his game.

At 6-foot-7, the high flying Zongo has the opportunity to be an impactful two-way presence in the NEC. He has an instinctive scoring mentality and knows how to pile up points without hunting for his shot or forcing the issue. Defensively, Zongo has multi-positional capabilities and is able to use his imposing size and long reach to apply pressure on guards.

Zongo is an under the radar recruit who oozes of upside. Under head coach Donald Copeland, who was previously an assistant at Seton Hall and spent time on Wagner's staff as an assistant prior to this, the Seahawks went 15-13 overall, registering an 8-8 record in conference play.

In Zongo, the Seahawks capitalize on an intriguing product from the local market. They have New York City representation across the roster with Brooklyn Collegiate product Tahron Allen, Eagle-Brooklyn product Zaire Williams, as well as Brooklyn native Rob Taylor II.