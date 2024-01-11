The Suffolk County Champs of last season, Brentwood HS have already gone through plenty of situations early in the season. They had an opportunity to play Thomas Jefferson HS in a non-league matchup. While they were missing some key pieces the Indians never back down from a challenge even one as tough as the Orange Wave. Jefferson scored first, 6’4” SG Marquese Dennis (Brentwood HS, NY ‘24) hit a three. Thomas Jefferson scored again but Dennis drilled another deep triple. Brentwood's 6’3” F Devon Snell (Brentwood HS, NY ‘24) scored. The Indians got a stop then Snell drilled a three. Thomas Jefferson hit a free throw. Brentwood hit another deep three, then converted two free throws. Indians got a stop and another Snell bucket. Jefferson's 6'0” PG Connor Sprattley (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘25) hit two of the three free throws. Snell hit another big three but then Thomas Jefferson got fouled on back to back plays and made all five freebies.

Brentwood took a 21-13 lead into the second quarter and found Dennis for an opening three. Jefferson scored on back-to-back possessions. The Indians scored but Sprattley got inside the defense for two. Thomas Jefferson got another bucket after a stop. Snell converted a tough and1. Sprattley scored, but Snell answered with a bucket once again. Jefferson scored, turned over the Indians, hit a three, but fouled Brentwood. They knocked down a free throw, got a block, and Dennis raced down for two, but Sprattley was there to answer for Thomas Jefferson. The Wave got an easy bucket, got a stop, and Sprattley made both free throws. Dennis nailed a late three to give them a slight 38-35 lead after the second quarter. Brentwood came out firing as Dennis nailed a three, then scored inside, plus found Snell who canned a triple. Jefferson hit a three, made two free throws but lost Snell who sniped another three from downtown. The Indians got a little cold as Sprattley scored, found a teammate for two, hit a free throw and gave it to a cutting teammate for a bucket. The Indians scrambled to try and get one more look before the quarter and they happen to find Snell once again for a score.