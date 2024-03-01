Boys High Takes Out Rangers, 67 - 56
FOREST HILLS, NY – The Boys & Girls Kangaroos and the Forest Hills Rangers are teams that have taken a backburner to some of the so called more elite PSAL teams. “I don’t know why they have us ranked 18th (in the PSAL),” said a Kangaroos head coach of 29 years, Ruth Lovelace. Her storied Brooklyn program has produced some of the top players in the nation over the years.
Similarly, the PSAL # 15 ranked Rangers coached by Ben Chobhaphand has also had their share of talent and even birthed a pro-baller years back with former NBA star Maurice Harkless. On Thursday, In the first round of the PSAL City Championship, both squads faced off, hoping to advance and somehow shock the city.
In the first quarter, both teams played mano-y-mano and came out swinging with Pregnon Titi ’26 and pounding inside for the Rangers Jaydin Sanchez ’24 running the point. After falling behind Boys High finished the quarter with a 9 -0 run spearheaded by Scotty Lee ‘24 and PG Diego Milord ‘24. Ahead by a point to start the second quarter, the Roos extended their advantage to 34 – 29 at the half.
Forest Hills kept the game close using zones in hopes of befuddling Boys & Girls aggressiveness, but the borough of Kings squad remained ahead as the final stanza got underway.
In the fourth quarter, the Rangers seemed to be making a push as their hometown fans urged them on. A steal by Sanchez late in the quarter gave Forest Hills signs of life but Milord, Lee along with Rod Guillaume ‘25 collective delivered the knockout punch. Down by 12 with 3:39 left to play, the Rangers would not recover.
Boys & Girls was led by Lee and Millord who dropped 20 points apiece. The high scorer for Forest Hills was Sanchez with 17 points. The season is over for Forest Hills but the Kangaroos advance to the second round where they'll play #2 ranked South Shore on March 5th.