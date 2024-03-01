FOREST HILLS, NY – The Boys & Girls Kangaroos and the Forest Hills Rangers are teams that have taken a backburner to some of the so called more elite PSAL teams. “I don’t know why they have us ranked 18th (in the PSAL),” said a Kangaroos head coach of 29 years, Ruth Lovelace. Her storied Brooklyn program has produced some of the top players in the nation over the years.

Similarly, the PSAL # 15 ranked Rangers coached by Ben Chobhaphand has also had their share of talent and even birthed a pro-baller years back with former NBA star Maurice Harkless. On Thursday, In the first round of the PSAL City Championship, both squads faced off, hoping to advance and somehow shock the city.

In the first quarter, both teams played mano-y-mano and came out swinging with Pregnon Titi ’26 and pounding inside for the Rangers Jaydin Sanchez ’24 running the point. After falling behind Boys High finished the quarter with a 9 -0 run spearheaded by Scotty Lee ‘24 and PG Diego Milord ‘24. Ahead by a point to start the second quarter, the Roos extended their advantage to 34 – 29 at the half.