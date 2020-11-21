NYCHoops - Beacon Product Culminates Unlikely Journey to NBA Draft

In an NBA draft full of improbable picks and wild storylines, Elijah Hughes’ journey from Beacon, N.Y. a 2020 NBA draft pick is par for the course. On Tuesday night, Hughes was selected with the 39th pick of the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Utah Jazz. In Utah, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing will join fellow Westchester County, N.Y. native and a veritable NBA poster boy in Elmsford, N.Y. product Donovan Mitchell.

The unlikely part of Hughes’ unpredictable journey is when he transferred from a then lowly East Carolina program, one mired in mediocrity and a head coach on the hot seat, to significantly higher-level Syracuse.

Hughes attended a Syracuse Prospect camp as a kid and opened eyes amongst the staff. So, while his 7.8 PPG as a freshman (coming off the bench for 18 of the team’s 25 games) aren’t exactly convincing, the staff saw the potential in Hughes early and recognized how his style of play aligned with their identity.

As a redshirt sophomore at Syracuse, Hughes’ game blossomed. Appearing more explosive and showing tremendous, NBA caliber 3-point shooting range, Hughes seized a massive green light and averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 boards. As a junior, however, Hughes seized the leadership role and averaged a team-best and ACC-best 19 points to go with 3.4 assists.

He became a high level and high pressure shot maker with an adeptness at carving his way to the rim and finishing with either hand. Hughes rapidly evolved as a reliable off the ball scorer and spot up shooter. He added significant muscle by subscribing to a rigorous off-season weight room regimen. The man child build helped Hughes become a more powerful finisher and one of the top transition finishers in the country.

The true fairy tale portion of the 2020 NBA draft was Ossining, N.Y. native Obi Toppin’s ascension to unrecruited, unheralded kid to arguably the best player in the country at little-known Dayton before being selected by his hometown New York Knicks with the No.8 pick overall. Toppin, who is the son of famed New York City streetballer Dunker’s Delight, was plucked from obscurity when given a scholarship at national prep school power Mount Zion in Baltimore.

Toppin erupted while playing a national schedule at Mt. Zion, growing from 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-7 while packing on 30 pounds of muscle and piling up high major offers. His unlikely path to stardom continued at Dayton, where he grew to 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds following a redshirt year and eventually emerging into one of the nation’s most dazzling and prolific scorers.

Like Toppin, Hughes didn’t come up as a highly ranked recruit, four/five-star recruit all over recruiting databases as an underclassman.

He didn’t even make the BCANY team from the Hudson Valley team as a sophomore. That sophomore year, however, the then Beacon High guard did flash the wowing promise.

There were several marquee and memorable performances, even though Hughes did not surface on the Division 1 radar until he was at JFK Catholic in Somers, N.Y. and later South Kent Prep in Connecticut.

There was a33-point explosion (on 12-for-18 FG) en route to a 70-57 win over Red Hook. He dealt out six assists, punctuating the buckets binge with an extravagant two-handed dunk which sent the gym into a frenzy.

There was a 25-point performance during a 78-59 win over Poughkeepsie.

There was a 31-point eruption, on 12 of 21 shooting, en route to a 77-68 loss to RC Ketcham. There was a five-game closing stretch in which he averaged 21.8 points, shooting it at a 47 percent clip.

What followed is an invitation to Syracuse camp, an increase in profile during his last two years of high school, a forgettable year at East Carolina, a few memorable years at Syracuse, and a draft night dream which now has him headed to the Utah Jazz for the ensuing chapter of Hughes’ career.



