Beacon Elite Are M.T.G. Champions

The Beacon Elite jumped out to an early 8 – 2 advantage, spearheaded by the MVP efforts of shifty Emmanuel -bound guard Zaire Baines with additional scoring from Marist bound Jayden Daughtry . Slashing drives by left-handed Chance Morrish along with perimeter shooting and a momentum shifting dunk from Seydou Traore narrowed P.D. Nation’s deficit which launched them into a slim 32 – 30 halftime lead.

ST. ALBANS, NY – The tenth annual More Than a Game (M.T.G.) finale was a thriller that did not disappoint. Monday’s chip featured two of Queens, NY powerhouses in Beacon Elite and the P.D. Nation. Although Positive Direction Wildcat Nation fans were in attendance four deep, Beacon Elite still managed to withstand their verbal onslaught and a late run, en route to a narrow 63 – 60 victory.

Early in the second half, Beacon Elite snatched back the lead, utilizing the score-at-will offense provided by Baines. With 7:15 left in regulation, Beacon Elite extended its lead to 10 points, and it appeared as if it would be smooth sailing to a "W". That is until the Nation’s fan base rose up, motivating their team in a “Positive Direction,”

A Herculean effort led by Traore and Morrish along with offense from Jason Steele cut PD's deficit to 58 – 55 with 1:47 left in regulation. At the end of the day, Baines with ancillary firepower from St. Rose-commit Latiek Briscoe was the key that locked in the win for Beacon Elite who did not let P.D. Nation get any closer than three.

Baines led all scores with 24 points with Daughtry adding 12 points. Morrish was high man for P.D. Nation with 19 points and Traore adding 12 points.



