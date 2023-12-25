We tried to warn all of Long Island this summer, when we broke down the potential of this Bayshore HS Marauders roster for the upcoming season. Suffolk County is starting to find out as the Marauders are off to a sizzling 4-0 start, hammering all of their opponents so far. They got a chance to host another great program from the area in the Commack HS Cougars, who had a terrific start as well at 5-1. Let’s break down this premier league matchup. The teams came up empty on their first few possessions Commack scored inside, Bayshore finished a layup. Marauders, 6’1” PG Carter Wilson (Bayshore ‘25) secured a rebound off a Commack miss then found 6’6” W Christian Smiley (Bayshore ‘24) for a slam. Wilson got another steal, converted both free throws after he got fouled, grabbed another loose ball and laid it in causing a Commack timeout. Cougars went into a zone, they got a quick basket. Smiley answered with a jumper, Commack got blocked by Wilson who then found Smiley for a three. Bayshore caused another time out, scored off Commack's miss, 6” PG Nick Waga (Commack ‘24) canned a triple, but the Marauders scored again.

They won the quarter 17-7, and it felt they were in complete control of the game and pace. Smiley took a charge, then scored inside, Waga found a big for a layup, but Bayshore answered off an offensive rebound. Commack hit a shot, and Wilson scored off a tip in, but the Cougars missed. Smiley finished a beautiful move for two, and Commack turned it over. Wilson found Smiley for an easy bucket. Bayshore scored again, and Commack got a tough basket inside. Smiley blocked the Cougars next shot, which led to a Carter basket. The Marauders got a steal, which led to a huge three by Wilson to give them a commanding 34-13 lead with just over two minutes left in the half. Waga drained a three, Wilson converted an and1.Bayshore scored and Waga knocked down two free throws to end the half. Smiley knocked down a deep triple to start the third quarter, and Commack followed with a step back three. Waga scored off a Smiley block and the Bayshore guards found Smiley for another easy bucket. Waga found a big for a bucket, Bayshore finished an and1 but missed the free throw. After a Commack missed, Wilson got by the defense but got fouled as he laid it in. He made the free throw, found a cutter for two, stole the ball, and drew another foul, but only could make 1/2. The Cougars buried a three. Wilson found Smiley for two, Smiley scored again after Commack missed and Wilson got free for another bucket after a turnover. Commack kept trying to get back in the game as they scored, after great ball movement, but Bayshore answered right before the buzzer.