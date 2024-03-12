The Long Island CHSAA recently came to a close when Chaminade captured its second straight title over St. John the Baptist. While they head to off to compete for a state championship, the league also made another big announcement. That would be that 6’0” G Jagger Bascombe (St. Mary’s HS, NY ’24) was not only named to the CHSAA First Team he was voted League MVP.

Bascombe was a revelation this season for St. Mary’s as he led the entire league in scoring with over 20-points a game. He has been putting numbers up all year, even against non-league competition. He had 40-points when they played a really tough Half Hollow Hills East HS squad. In his final game, despite losing to the Flyers, he had 31-points in one of the most impressive individual playoff performances for some time. The senior has uniqueness about his game, relying on inside scoring, transition, mid-range jumpers and the free throw line. We love how much pressure he applies to the defense at all three levels. Along with his ability to deal with double teams.

While the standout senior has done nothing but handle his end of the bargain by taking a massive leap this season, he still remains an unsigned prospect. He is physical, and his coaches tell me he’s amazing. He loves his teammates and works hard, he just wants an opportunity. We believe he would be an awesome prep candidate, especially being a little bit of a late-bloomer prospect. A smart D2 or D3 program could steal him right now, but with today’s recruitment world, we will have to wait and see. The path for him could be unique but we wanted to make sure he got his due for putting together such a terrific senior campaign.