BaldWins in OT versus T.M.A.
FLUSHING, NY – When the #8 ranked Long Island public school faces off against the #9 ranked NYC public school, expect sparks to fly and on Sunday evening at Holy Cross HS there were fireworks. As the final game of the two-day, 3rd annual Gotham Hoops Winter Classic it saved the best for last. In an overtime thriller, Baldwin used a relentless defense to take down Thurgood Marshall Academy, 61 - 57.
The Thurgood Marshall Academy drew first blood. A balanced diet of buckets served by Kevin Dinkins, Jr. and Omar Nkonde ‘20 gave the Panthers a 10 – 3 advantage in the first quarter. Baldwin Head Coach Darius Burton said he was not worried by TMA’s early surge. “Our best offense is our defense. It’s always been like that and this year, it hasn’t changed.”
Down by five to start the second quarter, Baldwin’s “best offense” slowly began to take effect with players sacrificing their bodies in the paint, producing five charges against Thurgood Marshall in the first half. “Isaiah [Walker ‘20] has already broken the charge record for the school,” said Burton. “He had four today and has had as many as five in a game.” The Bruins also received consistent offensive production from Lance Henry '20
The Panthers had its own recipe for success which was a height advantage and pushing for a more up-tempo game. Scoring in the paint by Nkonde kept TMA ahead, 26 – 19 at the half.
It wouldn’t be until the third quarter that the Bruins defense in fact did result in offense for the Long Island squad. Perimeter shots from Henry, Kamani Jones ‘20 and Jayden McKenzie ‘20 along with transition buckets from Walker and Trevon Blackett ‘20 finally yielded fruit by way of a 1 point lead as the fourth quarter got underway.
The momentum had clearly swung in favor of Baldwin and with a minute left in regulation, the Bruins lead increased to 6 points. TMA whittled that lead in half and with seconds remaining, a Hail Mary 3-ball by Nelson Sanchez ‘21 tied game at 50 at the buzzer.
Henry was the redeemer for Baldwin, scoring almost half of their overtime points whereas the Panthers struggled to find offense in the extra quarter. Coach Burton said he was pleased with his team’s performance even though they had to come from behind for the win. He acknowledged that slow starts plagued his team.
“It’s been a problem in our non-league games against tough opponents,” said Burton. “I knew we would battle back but I didn’t wanna get down too far.”
The high man for Baldwin was Henry with 15 points with McKenzie and Jones contributing 11 points and 12 points respectively. Dinkins, Jr. paced Thurgood Marshall Academy with a game high 16 points.
IN OTHER GOTHAM HOOPS WINTER CLASSIC ACTION:
Day One:
Upper Room Christian def. Rothesay Netherwood School (CAN), 61 - 49
Patrick School - Nat'l (NJ) def. Woodstock Academy (CT), 54 -35
Center Moriches def. South Bronx Prep, 94 -67
Covenant College Prep (NJ) def. Lee Academy (ME), 73-66
Our Savior Lutheran -National def. Rothesay Netherwood School (CAN), 82 -72
Day Two:
Patrick School - Nat'l (NJ) def. Rothesay Netherwood (CAN), 66 - 54
Knox School def. Weequahic (NJ), 74 - 51
Our Savior Lutheran - Post Grad def. Capital Christian Academy (MD), 88 - 54
Upper Room Christian School def. Capital Christian School (MD), 88 - 54