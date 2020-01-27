FLUSHING, NY – When the #8 ranked Long Island public school faces off against the #9 ranked NYC public school, expect sparks to fly and on Sunday evening at Holy Cross HS there were fireworks. As the final game of the two-day, 3rd annual Gotham Hoops Winter Classic it saved the best for last. In an overtime thriller, Baldwin used a relentless defense to take down Thurgood Marshall Academy, 61 - 57.





The Thurgood Marshall Academy drew first blood. A balanced diet of buckets served by Kevin Dinkins, Jr. and Omar Nkonde ‘20 gave the Panthers a 10 – 3 advantage in the first quarter. Baldwin Head Coach Darius Burton said he was not worried by TMA’s early surge. “Our best offense is our defense. It’s always been like that and this year, it hasn’t changed.”





Down by five to start the second quarter, Baldwin’s “best offense” slowly began to take effect with players sacrificing their bodies in the paint, producing five charges against Thurgood Marshall in the first half. “Isaiah [Walker ‘20] has already broken the charge record for the school,” said Burton. “He had four today and has had as many as five in a game.” The Bruins also received consistent offensive production from Lance Henry '20

The Panthers had its own recipe for success which was a height advantage and pushing for a more up-tempo game. Scoring in the paint by Nkonde kept TMA ahead, 26 – 19 at the half.



